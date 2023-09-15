THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Now Playing At Branford's Legacy Theatre

The hilarious comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong, is taking the Legacy Theatre stage in Branford through October 1. A farce of epic proportions, this hysterical play-within-a-play is part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, and is a global phenomenon that is guaranteed to leave the whole family aching with laughter! Legacy invites audiences to experience what The New York Times called "an unexpected, gut-busting hit that makes you laugh till you cry!" Performances run Thursdays through Sundays: Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. An additional performance has been added on Thursday, September 21 at 2pm due to popular demand.

Legacy's production is set to feature performers from across CT and beyond, including returning Legacy company members Thomas Beebe as Dennis (The Musical of Musicals (the Musical!)), Nick Fetherston as Jonathan (Hamlet, A Midsummer Night's Dream), Dan Frye as Trevor (Beauty and the Beast, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown), Jimmy Johansmeyer as Chris (Just Desserts), Chris Lemieux as Robert (A Christmas Carol, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown), Mary Mannix as Sandra (The Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play, Just Desserts), and Mariah Sage as Annie (Deathtrap, Oedipus Rex), with Legacy newcomer Isaac Kueber as Max, and Colleen Callahan and Emmett Cassidy (A Christmas Carol, Hamlet) as swings.

The Play That Goes Wrong is directed by Legacy's Co-Founder and Artistic Director, Keely Baisden Knudsen. "This nonstop, physically comedic farce has us barely coming up for air in rehearsals!" said Knudsen. "I'm so proud to work with some of the absolute best comedically-trained actors who breathe a fresh new life into this outlandishly hilarious piece."

Emmett Cassidy serves as the fight/stunt choreographer for the production. The creative team includes Jamie Burnett (scenic and lighting designer), Elizabeth Bolster (costume designer), Adam Jackson (sound designer), Colleen Callahan (props designer), Sarah Pero (stage manager), and Gillian Leblanc (assistant stage manager).

Tickets for The Play That Goes Wrong can be purchased through the Box Office (203.315.1901) or Legacy's website, LegacyTheatreCT.org. The Box Office is open Monday-Friday, 10am-3pm. The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT, at 128 Thimble Islands Road.

The press performance of The Play That Goes Wrong is Friday, September 15th at 8pm. If you are unable to attend the press performance, members of the press may request tickets for performances on Saturday, September 16, or Sunday, September 17.

For more information on upcoming productions, classes, community events, and sponsorship and partner opportunities, please email Kiersten@LegacyTheatreCT.org.