Hannah Ryan Will Direct THE WIZARD OF OZ at Legacy Theatre

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Legacy Theatre announced their full cast and creative team for the summer production of The Wizard of Oz. Director Hannah Ryan (Hamilton, An American in Paris) will be reenvisioning this classic L. Frank Baum story. The intimate setting of Legacy Theatre poses unique creative opportunities to telling this famed tale. But, with that comes a chance to surprise the audience with innovative elements they have not seen before. The show will feature time-honored songs such as 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow,' 'If I only Had a Heart' and much more!

The cast includes: Rod Brogan (Wizard/Prof. Marvel), Sophia Coppola (Ensemble), Jimmy Donohue (Lion/Zeke), Lucas Dylan (Ensemble), Olivia Fenton (Wicked Witch/Miss Gulch), Rick Fountain Jr. (Emerald City Guard / Uncle Henry), Nicholas Futris (Swing), Fletcher Hooten (Ensemble), Sarah Anne Hughes (Glinda/Aunt Em), Annika Jonker (Dorothy), Sophia Nardone (Swing), Madeline Olexy (Ensemble), Jenna Ptachcinski (Ensemble/Aunt Em), Charles Romano (Scarecrow), Ron St. John III (Ensemble), and Garrett Van Allen (Tin Man).

In addition to Hannah Ryan, the creative team includes Colleen Callahan (Props), Ryan Howell (Set Designer), Jimmy Johansmeyer (Costumes), Doug Macur (Lighting/Projections), David Marottolo (Music Director), and Mike Skinner (Sound Design).

Legacy Theatre's Artistic Director, Eric Santagata, will serve as the show's Choreographer.

The Wizard of Oz runs July 9th through August 9th. Tickets are going fast and available online or by calling the Box Office, Monday - Friday, 10am - 4pm, 203-315-1901, or visiting the theatre on Mondays from 11am - 4pm.

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