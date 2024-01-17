THE MUSIC MAN in Concert is Coming to Norwalk in February

Once again, the professional musicians of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra (NSO) are set to brighten your winter with a beloved musical comedy. This time, they bring to life Meredith Willson's timeless classic, The Music Man - Concert Version, co-produced with the New Paradigm Theatre (NPT), under the direction of Founder and Artistic Director, Kristin Huffman. Ms. Huffman is also the Stage Director for this show and a Broadway Veteran (Company 2007).

"Marian is a part I have played before and I think I can bring not only a female perspective to this show as the director, but also a Midwestern sensibility." says Huffman who was also Miss Ohio and a runner up to Miss America.

Leading from the podium will be Norwalk Symphony's Music Director and Conductor, Jonathan Yates. "I am delighted to be a part of this," says Yates. "The Music Man unfolds the tale of a charming con-artist who descends upon a small town with a scam so brilliant that, despite itself, works miracles through the transformative power of music and love. By bringing together the Symphony musicians with Broadway and local actors, this production becomes 'a play within a play.' And then there are the songs, all twenty-six of them (including 'Seventy-Six Trombones,''Till There was You' and 'Pick-a-Little, Talk-a-Little'), interwoven with dance, repartee, and romance. What's not to like?". Yates made his professional orchestral conducting debut at 23, leading the National Symphony Orchestra in a Millennium Stages Concert. The following year he made his Carnegie Hall debut as a pianist in the Isaac Stern Chamber Music Workshop. He he has been a driving force in reinvigorating the relationship between the symphony and its community

Mia Gentile (Broadway: Kinky Boots) is back again this year to play "Marian" after receiving accolades for her portrayal of "Carrie" last year in the co-production of Carousel with NPT and NSO. Matt Faucher (Broadway: Beautiful - The Carole King Musical.) will make his debut with the two companies as "Harold Hill".

The Symphony and New Paradigm Theatre are collaborating with numerous other organizations. The Fairfield University Glee Club, Dr. Carole Ann Maxwell, Conductor, will be the featured chorus. Student and adult actors with New Paradigm Theatre round out the cast and the finale will include students that participate in Master Class programs from KEYS Music in Bridgeport and Project Music in Stamford.

Norwalk Concert Hall at 125 East Avenue. Individual tickets, from $10 for students and children and $25, $37.50, and $50 for adults, can be purchased online at the Symphony's

website Click Here or by calling the Symphony office at 203 956-6771.

The Music Man - Concert Version is presented through special arrangement with Music

Theatre International (MTI). www.mtishows.com