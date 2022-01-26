THE MOUNTAINTOP Comes to Music Theatre of Connecticut

Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County's professional, award-winning theatre company continues its 35th Anniversary Season with the Olivier Award-winning play, The Mountaintop, written by Katori Hall. The play is a gripping re-imagining of Martin Luther King Jr.'s last night on Earth set entirely in Room 306 of the Lorraine Motel on the eve of his assassination in 1968. The show will run three weekends in-person at MTC from February 4th-20th with performances on Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm and Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm. (Previews are February 4th at 8pm and February 5th at 2pm with the Opening Night on February 5th at 8pm.)

A riveting, poetic journey through Martin Luther King Jr.'s missing minutes on April 3, 1968. After delivering one of his most memorable speeches, an exhausted Dr. King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel while a storm rages outside. However, the electricity in room 306 may just overpower the lightning outside, as a weary hero receives a reality check from a mysterious housekeeper; both of them roiled by the repercussions. A growing moment of connection, unpredicted and unpredictable, brings forth conversations about racism, justice, and holey socks. King is forced to confront his destiny and the divergent paths of legacy, and how sometimes a great man is also human.

As Martin Luther King, Jr. himself is Chaz Rose whose off-Broadway credits include Black Angels Over Tuskegee and She Like Girls (GLAAD Award winner). He produced and appeared in the film Writer's Block, starring Bryan Cranston. Other credits include Ragtime as Coalhouse (Redhouse Theatre), Little Shop of Horrors as Plant Voice (Cincinatti Playhouse), Full Monty as Horse (TheatreBarn NY). As Camae, the mysterious housekeeper, is Shavonna Banks. Banks attended Rutgers Mason Gross Conservatory as well as studying at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre and Interlochen Arts Academy. She recently portrayed Zoe Reed in the debut performance of The Niceties, and played Camae in a recent performance of The Mountaintop at Arc Stages.

MTC has implemented strict health & safety protocols to assure the safety of the audience, staff, and actors. All guests will need to be fully vaccinated in order to enter MTC and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre. Masks will also be required by all staff and audience members as well. For up-to-date information on MTC's health & safety protocols you can go here: https://www.musictheatreofct.com/reopeningprotocols.

The Mountaintop is directed by Gayle Samuels (Broadway's Children of a Lesser God, Sunset Blvd, Dancin', and Grind). Jim Schilling stage manages alongside the creative team which includes scenic design by Lindsay Fuori, lighting design by RJ Romeo, costume design by Diane Vanderkroef, and prop design by Sean Sanford.

Ticket prices range from $40-$65 plus fees and can be purchased online (www.musictheatreofct.com/the-mountaintop) or over the phone (203-454-3883). MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.

MTC MainStage gives a huge thank you to its sponsors, Black Rock Social House, Burry Fredrik Foundation, Shoff Darby Insurance Agency, and the State of Connecticut DECD/COA.