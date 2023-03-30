Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE to Open at Ivoryton Playhouse in April

You won’t want to miss this heartwarming comedy that, behind the laughter, shares a message of acceptance and family. 

Mar. 30, 2023  

Winter barely appeared this year, but spring is making a grand entrance, complete with sequins and six-inch heels! THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE by Matthew Lopez opens in Ivoryton on April 8 and runs through April 30, 2023.

This show debuted at the Denver Center of the Performing Arts in 2014 and premiered Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in 2015. The play tells the story of Casey, an Elvis impersonator with everything going for him, including a sexy smile and a flashy sequined jumpsuit. But, one morning, he wakes up to find that he has lost his gig, his rent is overdue, and his wife announces a baby is on the way. So, when Elvis leaves the building and a drag show moves in, "The King" dumps his blue suede shoes for six-inch heels and transforms into an all-out queen with the help of new friends who become the second family Casey never saw coming. With snappy zingers and dance-worthy numbers, this wildly entertaining story will challenge your assumptions with extraordinary humor and depth.

The play swings back and forward between zany comedy and show-stopping dance numbers, with Charles Isherwood of The New York Times commenting that the play was "full of sass and good spirits - along with a spritz or two of sentimentality." In February 2018, New Regency announced it was developing the play's film adaptation in association with Jim Parsons' production company.

Playhouse Associate Artistic Director, Todd Underwood, directs this big-hearted, fun-filled evening. In describing the process, Mr. Underwood says, 'Going to rehearsal every day to work on Georgia McBride has been absolute joy. We have laughed and cried, danced and fallen, and returned the next day to do it all over again. It's a special piece, and we are excited for everyone to see it.'

The cast includes familiar faces and brand-new talent on the Ivoryton Stage. Mike Boland*, Sam Given* and Rae Janeil are Ivoryton favorites, and we are thrilled to have them back with us. Welcome to Clint Hromsco and Timiki Salinas* as they make their Ivoryton debut.

The scenic design is by Martin Marchitto, lighting and sound design by Alan Piotrowicz, wig design by Elizabeth Saylor, and costume design by Angela Carstensen.

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE runs through Sunday, April 30th, 2023. Performance times are Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm; evening performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 pm, and Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm.

Tickets are $55 for adults, $50 for seniors, and $25 for students. Tickets are available online at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 860.767.7318. (For information on group rates, please call the box office.) For more information on the entire 2023 season, visit ivorytonplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton.




