THE IVY LEAGUE OF COMEDY Returns to the Warner in September

The Warner Theatre will welcome comedians Keith Alberstadt, Karen Bergreen, and Shaun Eli of The Ivy League of Comedy to the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 8 pm.Tickets are on sale now! For tickets and more info, visit Click Here or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.

Come early and stay late for a comedy cocktail hour! The bar will open at 6 pm and stay open throughout and after the performance for a meet & greet with the comedians!

The Ivy League of Comedy is pleased to present a great line-up: Keith Alberstadt has performed on Colbert, Letterman, The Late Show with Seth Meyers and Last Comic Standing. Karen Bergreen has performed on The View, Comedy Central, Nick Mom and Amazon. Shaun Eli has performed on Amazon and Netflix and briefly appeared on the Wendy Williams Show where she both praised and bashed him for being a comedian.

About Keith Alberstadt

Originally from Nashville, TN, Keith now lives in New York City. He’s been seen on The Late Show with David Letterman, Last Comic Standing, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and has done several tours for US troops in the Middle East.

Inspired by family, marriage, and idiosyncrasies in life that often go unnoticed, Keith mixes playful sarcasm with a southern charm and has become a favorite at comedy clubs across the country.

About Karen Bergreen

Karen Bergreen, a regular on the New York City stand up scene, has made several appearances on The Jim Gaffigan Show as well as performing on The View, Comedy Central, Nick Mom, the Oxygen Network, The Joy Behar Show, and Law & Order. Karen has written two comic novels, Following Polly and Perfect is Overrated, which have earned praise from The New York Times, Oprah Magazine, and her mother-in-law. She currently produces and stars in the Ruthless Comedy Hour, a monthly live comic variety show in New York City. She is also the co-host of Shut Up Mommy's Talking, a parenting podcast for people who don't want advice.

About Shaun Eli

Stand-up comedian Shaun Eli has rightfully been called one of America’s smartest comics. Whether it’s a story about dining with a vegetarian or successfully fighting a parking ticket in criminal court, master storyteller Shaun Eli shows you that there’s hilarity in the ordinary if you approach life with a comedic warp. Job interviews? How about the Ten Commandments? For just about anything he’s experienced he has hilarious stories at the ready. With a sense of humor that’s both cheerful and universal Shaun has headlined shows on five continents. In 2021 he was the recipient of a major profile in The New York Times.

The Ivy League of Comedy is the premier group of stand-up comedians touring America. Known for their elite brand of clever comedy, you’ve heard their brilliant comedic voices on late-night TV and Comedy Central. Now come see them live on stage!

