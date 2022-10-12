Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE GREAT GATSBY GALA Benefiting the Ivoryton Playhouse to Take Place This Month

Oct. 12, 2022  

One hundred years after the era that inspired it, The Great Gatsby Gala, will take place in Ivoryton and channel the exuberance, decadence, and spirit of revelry of the Roaring Twenties. The fundraising gala will begin with a performance of THE GREAT GATSBY inside the theatre on October 23rd at 3pm, followed by music, food and prohibition style beverages in a celebration of excess spilling out under our beautifully decorated tent.

Guests of The Great Gatsby Gala are encouraged to revel the night away in their Gatsby, mobster and flapper-inspired finery while dancing commences, champagne flows, and delightful 20s style food is served.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $150 each and include the matinee performance of THE GREAT GATSBY, dinner style hors d'oeuvres, full bar, music and dancing to The Cat's Pajamas and so much more!

This special event is to help raise funds for a new AC and ventilation system. Our current system was state-of-the-art in 2000 but with the new safety protocols, it no longer meets the requirements necessary for a professional theatre. Funds raised by the Gatsby Gala will be used towards this capital expense and we will all be able to breathe easy and continue to enjoy professional theatre close to home.

For tickets and information, please call Krista May at 860 767 9520 ext 205 or email to krista@ivorytonplayhouse.org

The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton.

