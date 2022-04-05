THE FULL MONTY to be Presented at Cheney Hall

THE FULL MONTY, featuring book by Terrence McNally, and music and lyrics by David Yazbek will be presented at Cheney Hall August 5th - August 21st, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sundays at 2:00 PM.

The musical is based on the motion picture, released by Fox Searchlight Pictures, written by Simon Beaufoy, produced by Uberto Pasolini and directed by Peter Cattaneoe.

This hilarious, smash-hit was nominated for ten Tony Awards. Based on the cult classic film, an unlikely band of out-of-work steelworkers decides to turn their lives around by showing the world what they're made of. The Full Monty is a raucous mix of razor-sharp humor and toe-tapping pizzazz, a one-of-a-kind musical that bares its soul to reveal its heart - all leading up to one of the most anticipated i??nal moments in Broadway history!

The Full Monty is the big pop-rock musical that takes it all off!

Recommended for ages 15 and up.

Please note this production contains mature themes and language and partial nudity.

