THE FULL MONTY Lunchtime Lecture to be Presented at Cheney Hall

Join David Garnes as he discusses LTM's upcoming production THE FULL MONTY with members of the cast and creative team.

This hilarious, smash-hit was nominated for ten Tony Awards. Based on the cult classic film, an unlikely band of out-of-work steelworkers decides to turn their lives around by showing the world what they're made of. The Full Monty is a raucous mix of razor-sharp humor and toe-tapping pizzazz, a one-of-a-kind musical that bares its soul to reveal its heart - all leading up to one of the most anticipated ﬁnal moments in Broadway history!

The Full Monty is the big pop-rock musical that takes it all off!

Recommended for ages 15 and up.

Please note this production contains mature themes and language and partial nudity.

Effective immediately, The Little Theatre of Manchester requires all patrons and visitors to wear a mask at all times inside Cheney Hall. If necessary, patrons may remove their masks for a brief period of time prior to drinking and will immediately put the mask back on after drinking.

For vaccination requirements and updates please visit https://www.cheneyhall.org/covid-19 for the latest information on Covid Protocols.

Free and open to the public, Lunchtime Lectures offer an opportunity to learn about LTM's productions, providing insights into the creative process, background information about the play, its production history and the playwright, and much more about theatre and the arts. These discussions are an informal lecture-style with an opportunity to ask questions after the chat.