THE DOO WOP PROJECT Returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse, May 20

DWP takes audiences on a journey from foundational tunes of groups like the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through old school takes on modern hits.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Love the classic sounds of Frankie Valli, The Drifters and The Del Vikings? Ever wonder what Jason Mraz would sound like if they had lived in the Doo Wop era?

The Doo Wop Project, featuring stars of Broadway's hits Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical and Chazz Palminteri's A Bronx Tale, pays homage to the sounds they love by performing renditions of doo wop classics, as well as "doo wop-ifying" modern day favorites!

This May, they return to the Ridgefield Playhouse by popular demand, performing on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:30pm. The evening is part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series and the Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car. Hear tunes from genre greats like Smokey Robinson and The Miracles, Dion and The Belmonts, The Temptations and of course, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons....and hear special covers of songs by Jason Mraz, Amy Winehouse, Garth Brooks, Michael Jackson and more!

The Doo Wop Project begins at the beginning, tracing the inception of group singing developed by inner city African Americans performing tight harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today. In their epic shows DWP takes audiences on a journey from foundational tunes of groups like the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through their influences on the sounds of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and The Four Seasons all the way to DooWopified versions of modern musicians like Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz and Maroon 5. Featuring stars of Broadway's smash hits Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical, the Doo Wop Project brings unparalleled authenticity of sound and vocal excellence to recreate-and in some cases entirely reimagine-some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($49 - $59) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795.




