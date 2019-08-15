THE BEST OF MAMA D'S - LATE NIGHT Comes to Playhouse On Park

Mama D's Outrageous Romp will hit the stage this fall with THE BEST OF MAMA D's. This modern-day burlesque show was conceived by Darlene Zoller, Co-Artistic Director of Playhouse on Park. Seven years of crazy and Mama D's is coming back for more! This show is firmly aimed at adults; it's an extravaganza of music, dance, and comedy (with just enough clothes to keep it legal).

Tickets are NOW on sale for $25, Reserved Seating. Ages 18 and up & BYOB. THE BEST OF MAMA D's will be at Playhouse on Park for two LATE NIGHT shows: October 4th and 5th at 11:00pm. Prepare yourself for a wild ride! For more information or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





