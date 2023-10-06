THE ADDAMS FAMILY Will Be Performed By  Education @ the Warner's Creative Crew in December

Performances are set for December 2 and 3, 2023.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

 Education @ the Warner’s Creative Crew will present The Addams Family, Saturday, December 2 at 2 pm and 7 pm and Sunday, December 3 at 2 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.

Tickets are on sale now! Visit warnertheatre.org/events to purchase and learn more!

ABOUT THE ADDAMS FAMILY (Young @ Part)

Book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. Music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa.

Celebrate the wackiness in every family with our best-selling Broadway musical adapted for middle school-age performers! Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family whom her parents have never met. She confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before– keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

Education @ the Warner’s Creative Crew production of The Addams Family will be directed by Dick Terhune, choreographed by Peggy Terhune, with musical direction by Beth Lorenzo.

ABOUT CREATIVE CREW

The Creative Crew program gives students important educational opportunities, expands their experience in theater, and encourages them to learn more than one side of performance. Creative Crew productions include all aspects of theater during the production rehearsal process. Anybody from the ages of 7-15 is welcome to sign up and audition. Workshops include subjects like prop making, scenic design, improvisation, character development, dance and more!




