THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Comes to Connecticut Repertory Theatre

Join Connecticut Repertory Theatre for The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee, music and lyrics by William Finn and book by Rachel Sheinkin. The musical previews April 18 and runs April 19 – 28, 2024 in the Harriet S. Jorgensen Theatre.

Cheer on 6 eclectic mid-pubescent spelling bee contestants as they vie for the coveted county championship and struggle to avoid the soul-crushing ‘ding’ of the elimination bell. Winning isn’t everything and losing does not necessarily make you a loser. This H-I-L-A-R-I-O-U-S and witty Tony-Award-winning musical includes an opportunity for audience participation, so dust off your dictionary and come join us! Directed by guest artist Freddie Ashley.

Recommended for ages 13 and up.

CRT Artistic Director Megan Monaghan Rivas is thrilled to welcome audiences back to the Harriet S. Jorgensen Theatre with such a charming show. “This show is a reminder of how much meaning we make when we really throw our hearts into something. The spellers in this bee have huge, heartfelt stakes in the outcome – and as they navigate the throes of adolescence, all those strong feelings come right up to the surface in song. As we reopen the refurbished Harriet S. Jorgensen Theatre, whose upgrades were supported by the School of Fine Arts, we want everybody to join in the fun. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is built for audience participation, with guest spellers invited to join in the shenanigans onstage,” says Rivas.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee features costume design by Adriana Gonzalez, scenic design by Cody Rutledge, lighting design by Kayo Tokuue, sound design by Dennis Dowding and Jake Neighbors, and puppets by Jerry Harney.



