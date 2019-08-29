Sutton Foster to Headline Ridgefield Playhouse in October

Award-winning actor, singer and dancer Sutton Foster comes to The Ridgefield Playhouse Friday, October 18 at 8pm, part of Northern Trust Broadway & Cabaret Series. Foster has performed in 11 Broadway shows - most recently the revival of Violet - and originated roles in the Broadway productions of The Drowsy Chaperone, Little Women, Young Frankenstein, and Shrek The Musical. Her Tony Award-winning performances include Anything Goes and Thoroughly Modern Millie. As a solo artist, she has toured the country and graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, Feinstein's, Lincoln Center's American Songbook series and many other venues. She released her third solo album, Take Me to the World last year and currently stars in the critically acclaimed TV Land series, "Younger."

Foster was first seen on television on Star Search at age 15, and has more recently appeared in "Bunheads," "Psych," "Johnny and the Sprites," "Flight of the Conchords," "Sesame Street," "Law and Order SVU" and "Royal Pains." As a solo artist, Sutton has performed all over the country as well as internationally with her musical director Michael Rafter... featuring songs from her debut solo CD Wish as well as her follow up CD, An Evening With Sutton Foster: Live at the Cafe Carlyle. In 2011 she received an Honorary Doctorate degree from Ball State University where she also is on faculty as a teacher and advisor to the Department of Theatre and Dance.

Regarding her choice to return to television in 2015 for Darren Star's ("Sex & The City") "Younger" where she plays a 40-year-old woman returning to the job market by pretending to be 26, Foster tells Buzz Feed News, "I wasn't necessarily looking for another TV project, and then my agent sent me the script for 'Younger,' and I thought it had the wit and the smarts that 'Bunheads' had. Nothing is harder than doing theater, for me. Doing eight shows a week is the hardest thing that I've ever done. I was starting to break down a little bit and get really tired and burned out. TV seemed like, in a way, a nice change of pace." But Foster cannot keep from the stage, her return to Broadway in Violet earned her a sixth Tony Award nomination.

Foster has performed in concert at Lincoln Center's American Songbook series, Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops, with Peter Nero and the Philly Pops, Joe's Pub and Feinstein's. She has also appeared at various benefits and special events, including Don't Quit Your Day Job and Broadway Bares, among others. Recordings include The Maury Yeston Songbook (PS Classics), Jule Styne in Hollywood, and the original cast recordings ofThoroughly Modern Millie, Little Women, The Drowsy Chaperone, Young Frankenstein and Shrek the Musical. Her debut solo CD, Wish (Ghostlight Records), received critical acclaim upon its release in February, 2009.

For tickets ($75 -$90) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





