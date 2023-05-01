Summer Theatre New Canaan Gala Honors Broadway's David Friedman & Paul Gallo May 13

Summer Theatre of New Canaan (CT) Honorees: Broadway/Movie composer, Songwriter, Music Director David Friedman and Lighting Designer Paul Gallo, who has lit over 50 Broadway shows

"Be Our Guest", the 20th Anniversary Gala for the Summer Theatre of New Canaan (STONC) will honor David Friedman and Paul Gallo for their exceptional contributions to theatre. Also, the evening will honor STONC's emerging artist Chris Lopes who is a professional young actor with Down Syndrome and has been featured in TV series, Films & Theatre. Connecticut philanthropists George and Carol Bauer will be honorees for their exemplary support of the arts, health and education in Connecticut.

The Gala evening will feature introductions from celebrities including Tony Goldwyn and Jane Musky and from Lucie Arnaz. Also, performances by David Friedman, Raissa Katona Bennett, who played the role of Christine in Broadway's "Phantom Of The Opera" and who will be performing the role of Mrs. Potts in STONC's upcoming summer production of Disney's "Beauty And The Beast". Also performing will be Stephen Petrovich, who will be playing the role of Lumiere in this summer's musical.

"David Friedman is an inspiration to many with his moving songs, wit and writings" says Melody Meitrott Libonati, founding artistic director for STONC. She has worked often with David, first meeting in the original Broadway company of "Grease".

"Few artists have had such an influential presence lighting up Broadway as Paul Gallo", Libonati adds. "I have been fortunate to work with Paul at Ithaca College and on tour with USO Shows across Europe".

The auctioneer for the Gala evening is the multi award-winning NYC cabaret artist and comedian, the Reverend Shawn Moninger. Funds raised will support the many programs offered by STONC. Music Director for the evening and the summer season will be Nick Wilders.

Gala Committee members include Jodie Azzopardi, Angelica Cantlon, Allison Gray, Kimberly Jodka, Melody Libonati, Kathryn McManus, Cathy Mishkin, Oleana Sharavarnyk, Ellen Sisson and Laura Turner. "Be Our Guest", the 20th Anniversary Gala will be held on May 13 at the Country Club of New Canaan, 95 Country Club Road, New Canaan. Gala tickets and more information about the theatre events and season are at stonc.org

Libonati created the DramaRamas Program at STONC, where she first met Chris Lopes. This theatre performance program is exclusively for children with special needs. Libonati adds "Chris has shown such passion for acting. He now studies often with Emmy Award-winning actress Anna Holbrook who teaches with the STONC education programs".

The Summer Theatre of New Canaan is a not-for-profit award-winning regional summer theatre based in New Canaan CT under the supervision of founding artistic Director Melody Meitrott Libonati. Since 2004 it has presented over 80 shows, including Broadway musicals, Shakespeare and Theatre for a Young Audience (TYA). STONC also has commissioned writers and produces new works and workshops (two new works moving off Broadway). STONC tours its TYA shows to schools and performing arts centers across Connecticut. Their summer education and theatre training programs have been recognized for excellence and include a High School Pre-College Theatre Lab, Paid College Internships and its award-winning DramaRamas acting program for children 8-18 with special needs. All programs are made possible in part by funds from the State of Connecticut' Department of Economic and Community Development, The CT Humanities, the National Endowment for the Arts and the New Canaan Community Foundation. STONC has received recognition from the State of Connecticut for its cultural contributions. More info about programs and upcoming summer season at stonc.org.