Summer Free Open Mic Nights Announced At Playhouse On Park!

May. 16, 2019  

Summer Free Open Mic Nights Announced At Playhouse On Park!

Come to Park Road for open mic night and strut your stuff on our stage on Saturday, July 13 and Saturday August 3, immediately following the evening performances of The Scottsboro Boys (approximately 10:15pm).

Come to the show and stay or come on over just for open mic. Take the stage or sit back and cheer on those who are performing! Open mic nights are free and open to the public, and BYOB (tips for the pianist are encouraged). Bring your own sheet music or choose from ours; we'll provide an accompanist!

The Scottsboro Boys runs through August 4. Individual tickets are now on sale, ranging from $40 to $50. Seniors, Students, and Let's Go Arts Member discounts are available. All seats are reserved. For tickets or more information, call our box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.



Related Articles View More Connecticut Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Ridgefield Playhouse Screens National Theatre Live ANTONY & CLEOPATRA 6/16
  • Little Theatre of Manchester at Cheney Hall To Host a Cheney Hall Open House
  • Young Professionals Night Out to Accompany THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS
  • Little Theatre Of Manchester To Partner With AIDS Connecticut For THE NORMAL HEART
  • New Dates Announced for Playhouse Theatre Academy's Introduction to Improvisation Spring Session
  • Westport Country Playhouse Stages SKELETON CREW In June

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup