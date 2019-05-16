Summer Free Open Mic Nights Announced At Playhouse On Park!

Come to Park Road for open mic night and strut your stuff on our stage on Saturday, July 13 and Saturday August 3, immediately following the evening performances of The Scottsboro Boys (approximately 10:15pm).



Come to the show and stay or come on over just for open mic. Take the stage or sit back and cheer on those who are performing! Open mic nights are free and open to the public, and BYOB (tips for the pianist are encouraged). Bring your own sheet music or choose from ours; we'll provide an accompanist!

The Scottsboro Boys runs through August 4. Individual tickets are now on sale, ranging from $40 to $50. Seniors, Students, and Let's Go Arts Member discounts are available. All seats are reserved. For tickets or more information, call our box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.







