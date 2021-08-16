Stray Kats Theatre Company Presents THE LITTLE SISTERS OF LITTLETON Staged Reading

The Stray Kats Theatre Company presents a staged reading of a new comedy by Kate Katcher, The Little Sisters of Littleton, with the support of Friends of Newtown Seniors (FONS),

"I love writing for today's seniors," says Katcher, Artistic Director of Stray Kats Theatre Company. "We are living longer with greater quality than our parents or grandparents ever dreamed of. We are vibrant, active, and engaged, funny, curious, tender and wise. We should be celebrated!"

The Little Sisters of Littleton introduces us to two strong, witty women in their 70s. When younger sister Ann sneaks Emily's ex-husband into the house for a tryst, the bitter divorcee is forced to deal with the man who abandoned her some thirty years ago. What starts out as a door-slamming comedy soon reveals deep feelings between Emily and her estranged husband.

The play will be performed script-in-hand by professional actors appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association.

The reading will be followed by a talk-back and complimentary refreshments.

One performance only at Edmond Town Hall's Alexandria Room, 45 Main Street, Newtown, Saturday, September 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket Price: $30. Purchase a block of 10 tickets and SKTC will advertise your business or organization for free on our website, in the program and with signage at the event!

Tickets may be purchased online at www.StrayKatsTheatreCompany.org or by calling 203-516-0606.

Founded in 2006, SKTC is a 501c3 not-for-profit professional theatre company with a mission of presenting contemporary classics and new works.

Socially distant seating will be observed. Masks are requested for unvaccinated guests.