Staples Players to Present JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH This Month

Join in on a perilous and heartwarming transatlantic journey aboard a giant peach, with a special orphaned boy named James and a magical assortment of gigantic insects! David Roth (SHS '84) and Kerry Long (SHS '97) co-direct the colorful cast of 35, while choreographer Rachel MacIsaac and music director Lauren Pine bring you musical numbers that will have toes tapping and hearts soaring like a peach lifting off over the White Cliffs of Dover. Technical Director Jeff Hauser and Set Designer Jordan Janota round out a creative team that guarantees a Broadway-quality experience right here in Connecticut. Performances are March 21 at 7:00 p.m., March 22 at 7:00 p.m., March 23 at 3:00 and 7:00 p.m., and March 24 at 1:00 and 5:00 p.m.

James and the Giant Peach, based on the book written by Roald Dahl, is the story of orphan James Henry Trotter, who is sent to live with his wickedly hilarious aunts, Spiker and Sponge, after his parents are tragically killed by a runaway rhinoceros. With the help of the mysterious Lahdalord, James creates a magical potion and finds himself inside an enormous peach, surrounded by a human-sized grasshopper, spider, ladybug, earthworm, and centipede. The group travel across the ocean, working together to fight off adversity and, in the process, discover the true meaning of family.

With a catchy musical score written by Westport native Justin Paul and his partner Benj Pasek (best known for their work on Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman, and La La Land), James and the Giant Peach will appeal to audiences of all ages, from adult fans of the beloved story book to children attending their first theater performance.

"We have always loved this score," Long recounts when asked about choosing this show. "David and I first saw an early version at Goodspeed in 2010. We loved the idea of doing a show that our dear friend and former student Justin Paul wrote. He will be visiting with the cast soon and working with them on some aspects of the show. And, he'll be giving an informal talkback with our audience after the Sunday matinee!" After Friday's show and both Saturday performances, kids are invited to meet the characters.

Roth says the musical closely follows the plot of the beloved children's book and adds, "It's definitely not just a kids' show, but kids will eat it up! I really hope that adults and teens give it a chance-there is humor that will appeal to all ages and Justin and Benj's music really is truly delightful. It's not cutesy or cloying or anything you might associate with a 'kids' show. It's sophisticated enough for adults but wonderfully accessible for young audience members, too."

Griffin Delmhorst (SHS '26), who plays the Ladahlord, agrees. He says, "It's entertaining and unusual, and you will be on the edge of your seat throughout its entirety. All ages will enjoy the incredible moments of this show, and there are jokes directed towards everyone. This show is so unique in the sense that it isn't just for young adults or an older crowd. It's a perfect outing for the family and can create special memories for the little ones. James and the Giant Peach provides the opportunity to turn a regular day into something magnificent."

Kaya Arava (SHS '24) plays the hilariously evil aunt, Spiker, and describes her character as "very uptight, eccentric, and condescending" and "whose main goal is to be rich without having to work for it." Arava names "I Got You" as her favorite number "because it is a musical number where the two aunts get to really show off their characters and personalities, and it really illustrates their relationship, mixed with a fun dance."

Alyssa Lee (SHS '24) also plays Spiker (see the Double Cast list on staplesplayers.com) and shared that her favorite part of the experience has been the rehearsal process. "The music is so intricate," Lee explains, "and the set is incredible to work on. We also have some really cool props; I never thought I'd be riding a giant tricycle around stage!"

Beckwith Fipp (SHS '27), the freshman who leads the production in the role of James, describes his character as "an imaginative, optimistic, and adventurous boy" while summing up the show as "an incredibly fun, visually spectacular, unique, and heartwarming show that people of all ages will enjoy."

Staples Players has once again created what Long calls, "a fantastical, outlandish world where EVERYTHING is big." Roth concludes, "It's just a really fun time. It's so special and exciting to think that we may be in the process of producing the show that introduces a young person to theatre!"

Start the magical journey by buying your tickets now on: staplesplayers.com.

Performance Schedule

Thursday, March 2, at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 22, at 7:00 p.m. (kids are invited to meet the characters after the show)

Saturday, March 23, at 3:00 and 7:00 p.m. (kids are invited to meet the characters after both Saturday performances)

Sunday, March 24, at 1:00 (informal talkback with Justin Paul after the show) and 5:00 p.m.

Run time: approximately 90 minutes plus intermission

Performance Location

Staples High School Auditorium

70 North Avenue

Westport, CT 06880

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online at Staplesplayers.com or in the lobby, starting 30 minutes prior to performances (subject to availability).

Photo credit: Kerry Long