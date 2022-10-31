Staples Players to Present GUYS AND DOLLS in November

Gangsters, gamblers, and gutsy gals-oh my! Come on out for Staples Players' must-see fall production of GUYS AND DOLLS. This oddball romantic comedy takes theatergoers from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana and even down into the sewers of New York City, all while following the unlikely love affairs between a high-rolling gambler and a prim-and-proper missionary, as well as a crap game manager and his showgirl girlfriend. David Roth (SHS '84) and Kerry Long (SHS '97) co-direct the cast of 60, while choreographer Rachel MacIsaac and music director Don Rickenback oversee classic tunes such as "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat," "A Bushel and a Peck," and "Luck Be a Lady." Jeff Hauser is Technical Director. Performances are November 11, 12, 18 & 19 at 7:30 PM and November 12, 13 & 19 at 3 PM.

"We chose Guys and Dolls because it has been some time since Players has done a big, old-fashioned musical," explains director David Roth. "Guys and Dolls is often called 'a perfect musical' by theater historians-it practically stages itself because it is so well constructed and tightly written." Co-director Kerry Long says, "With a classic show like Guys and Dolls, we get more intricate scenes to delve into wonderful, fully realized characters that come alive on stage." Both Roth and Long look forward to introducing the musical to a younger generation while dazzling audiences already familiar with the classic show.

Although Players has a long history with Guys and Dolls-with 5 productions of the show over the past 50 years-Roth points out, "Every time we do a show that we have staged before, it is different merely by the nature of working with a different group of actors. This time, our set is vastly different from either of the versions we have done before. In 2009, our set was very much storybook-like illustrations of a New York of yesteryear. This time around, set design Jordan Janota is treating us to the bright lights of 1950 Times Square. We can't wait to see the results of the crew's hard work!"

Roth and Long feel a very personal connection to Guys and Dolls as well. Their daughter, Lucy, was born on the opening night of the Staples production in 2009. Arriving almost a month before her due date, Lucy made a surprise appearance just 17 minutes after the curtain rose!

With the cast of approximately 60 students, including a large freshman class being welcomed into Players, the show features the traditional lead roles as well as multiple singing and dancing ensembles. Senior James Dobin-Smith (SHS '23) plays Sky Masterson and describes the character as "a smooth, smart, big-stakes gambler who doesn't take life too seriously until he meets his true love." Dobin-Smith loves the comedic writing, witty dialogue and the two love stories at the center of the show. "And," he adds, "the music is phenomenal."

Jordyn Goldshore (SHS '23) is the Assistant Director for the show and has been training for the role since she was a freshman. "I started as Production Assistant and have worked my way up," she says. "Each day I assist in acting rehearsals. I also organize most of the audition process, rehearsal scheduling, and planning around the show weekends." Goldshore says that while managing the various ensemble groups can be difficult, her primary job is being "an advocate for the actors."

Henry Carson (SHS '24) plays Nathan Detroit, the main character, who Carson admits, "can, at first, seem like a jerk." But Carson was up for the challenge of taking a deeper look at the character and "establishing why he has trouble understanding himself and his hurtful impact on those around him." Carson worked hard "to add depth to the character, which doesn't necessarily justify the immoral things he does, but at least provides an understanding and connection to the character." Carson also thinks people should come out and see the show because "not only does the show have great musical numbers and some truly jaw dropping choreography, but the atmosphere built by the biting dialogue is extremely immersive. It truly feels like you're on the streets of New York, looking down the block and seeing all of these shenanigans take place."

Madelyn Spera (SHS '23) says that her character, Sarah Brown, "is an idealistic and principled missionary who is very passionate about her cause to convert and save gamblers from living lives of sin. Sarah goes on such a huge journey throughout the show, and it was important for me to explore all the complex aspects and depth to her character." Spera encourages the community to come out to see Guys and Dolls because she promises, "there is never a dull moment in this show."

Performance Schedule



Friday and Saturday Evenings: Nov 11, 12 & 18, 19 at 7:30 pm

Matinees: Nov 12, 13 & 19 at 3:00 pm

Performance Location

Staples High School Auditorium

70 North Avenue

Westport, CT 06880

Tickets



Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online at Staplesplayers.com or in the lobby, starting 30 minutes prior to performances (subject to availability).