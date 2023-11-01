Staples Players Presents THE PROM This Month

The PTA in Edgewater, Indiana, is making a fuss about two girls going to prom together. Enter a group of hilarious, down-on-their-luck Broadway stars who make remedying the injustice their pet project, and get ready for a laugh-a-minute uplifting ride. You'll fall in love with the characters, music, and message in this colorful, poignant show.

David Roth (SHS '84) and Kerry Long (SHS '97) co-direct the talented cast of 56, while choreographer Rachel MacIsaac and music director Don Rickenback bring you musical numbers with the opposite energy of an awkward prom slow dance. Technical Director Jeff Hauser and Set Designer Jordan Janota round out a creative team that guarantees a Broadway-quality experience right here in Connecticut. Performances are November 10, 11, 17, 18 at 7:30 PM and November 12 & 18 at 3 PM.

"David and I saw The Prom on Broadway in 2016. We turned to one another at intermission and said, 'We will definitely be doing this show at Staples,'" recounts Long. "It has a little bit of everything-wonderful, broad characters; hysterical, topical jokes; and lots of heart. The music is fun and hummable, and we loved the story of growth and acceptance-of oneself and of others." Her favorite number? "'Acceptance Song'-it's totally ridiculous and hilarious. I dare you not to crack up!" Roth adds, "There is a lot of division in our country right now. As high school educators, we are in the thick of it. The Prom tells an important story about a teenager's experience not being accepted for who she is. I think we can all learn something from it. At the same time, this is not a preachy show; it's fun, very contemporary, relevant, and hopeful."

Josy Pitaro (SHS '24) plays Alyssa Greene, a 16-year-old student at Madison High School. "I date Emma Nolan but have been hiding my sexuality from my mother and everyone I know for years," says Pitaro. "I'm extremely involved in school and on the cheerleading team. I'm pretty much a perfect, well-rounded student, but my secret keeps me from being who I really am." Pitaro names "You Happened" as her favorite number: "Dancing with Imogen Medoff [fellow senior, who plays Emma Nolan] is so much fun, and seeing such large numbers come to life is awesome."

Henry Carson (SHS '24) plays Barry Glickman, a Broadway actor who comes across as self-centered at the start of the show, but Carson peels back the layers: "Barry has a lot of suppressed pain. He never went to prom and had a tough time growing up. The events of the show make him face his pain and heal by helping Emma get the prom he never had." Carson loves the scenes with the Broadway clan. "The comedic talent they unleash is staggering!" he raves. He also loves the show's message: "It's about moving past your assumptions and actually taking the time to understand someone else, their life. It's an old theme, one that we've been taught over and over again, but I think now more than ever, practicing empathy and celebrating people's stories even if they're different from your own-especially if they're different from your own-is so extremely important."

Finley Chevrier (SHS '24) shares the role of Principal Hawkins with fellow senior Cameron Mann. "Hawkins really wants to see his town become a better place, and he's persistent in making that happen. So when he finds out that the PTA is canceling the prom because of Emma, he knows he has to do something," says Chevrier. He highlights what makes the energy in this show so contagious: "Our characters in the show act as a close-knit friend group. Because my cast mates and I are so close outside of the theater, we have a lot of natural chemistry that allows us to make fun acting choices." For anyone not feeling buoyed by a support system like that, Chevrier offers, "My hope is this show will make them see they're not alone. There is always someone going through a similar situation and people who will love and support you no matter what-that's what this show is really about."

DeeDee Allen, a Broadway star looking for a public relations stunt to revive her career after her latest flop, is played by Sorel Kennedy (SHS '25). "Under the guise of helping a gay teenager attend the prom, she struggles on her own journey of coming to terms with her narcissistic tendencies and becoming a better, more compassionate person," explains Kennedy. With so much bleak news in the world, she suggests people come out and "be entertained for a few hours. Yes, it deals with sensitive subject matter, but The Prom tells such a compelling story coupled with a lot of brightness."

Though the name of the town has been changed and the Broadway stars are a fictional addition, The Prom is actually inspired by a true story. Some schools have banned or cancelled the show due to its "controversial" subject matter. "We're lucky to be in a place where all walks of life are embraced," comments Kennedy. "It's eye-opening that other parts of the country experience discrimination for something we take for granted." All the more reason Westporters need to come to this show-wouldn't it be telling of the kind of town we live in, if The Prom went down in history as a sold-out run...

Buy your tickets now on: Click Here. Players has partnered with Staples Pride Coalition to help raise money for increased pride visibility at Staples. All performances are of course fully inclusive but Westport Pride and Staples Players invite the LGBTQ+ community to come out for a Pride Prom performance on November 12 at 3 pm.

Performance Schedule

Friday and Saturday Evenings: Nov 10, 11, 17 & 18 at 7:30 pm

Matinees: Nov 12 & 18 at 3:00 pm

Run time: approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes

Rated PG

Performance Location

Staples High School Auditorium

70 North Avenue

Westport, CT 06880

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online at Click Here or in the lobby, starting 30 minutes prior to performances (subject to availability).