Square One Theatre's THE DINING ROOM Is Now Closed

'Extinguishing' the candles in Square One Theatre's critically and popularly acclaimed production of A.R. Gurney's The Dining Room. The production is now officially closed with performances originally scheduled through March 20-21-22, 2020 canceled due to the worldwide health crisis.

Patrons who had tickets for a cancelled performance during the last two weekends (March 13-14-15 & March 20-21-22 of The Dining Room are invited to consider one of the following:

1) Donating the cost of the tickets rather than requesting a refund. This will greatly assist Square One Theatre until the health crisis subsides. The theatre will issue you a tax-deductible contribution receipt for the value of your tickets.

2) Tickets for unused tickets may be exchanged for any upcoming stage productions.

3) Square One Theatre will gladly issue a refund in your name.

As we all work through this troubling time, Square One Theatre THANKS YOU its patrons for their patience and understanding.

The theatre will have another update within the next few weeks regarding our final production of Agnes of God scheduled to begin rehearsals next week for performances May 7 through May 24, 2020.





