Square One Theatre Opens AGNES OF GOD This Week

Performances run March 9-26.

Mar. 08, 2023  

A taut, compelling, forceful and thought-provoking drama, Agnes of God, was inspired by a newspaper article about an event that occurred in a convent near Rochester, New York where a young nun seems to have has no memory of giving birth and then killing her child. She is court-ordered to be examined by a therapist.

Agnes of God is produced on the stage of Stratford Academy at 719 Birdseye Street in Stratford, Connecticut.

Agnes of God performance schedule is:

Thursday March 9, 2023 at 7pm (ONLY)

Fridays (March 10-17-24) at 8pm

Saturdays (March 11-18-25) at 4pm AND 8pm

Sundays (March 12-19-26) at 2pm

Single Tickets are:

$25 for limited number of front row seats

$22 for each adult single ticket

$20 for each senior citizen/student tickets

The stage at Stratford Academy is wheelchair accessible. Please inform the box office of any special needs when reserving tickets.




