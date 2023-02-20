Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Square One Theatre Company Presents AGNES OF GOD Next Month

Performances run Thursday, March 9 - Sunday, March 26.

Feb. 20, 2023  

Square One Theatre Company presents playwright John Pielmeier's taut, compelling, forceful and thought-provoking drama Agnes of God, inspired by a newspaper article about an event that occurred in a convent near Rochester, New York. When a young nun has no memory of giving birth and then murdering her child, she is court-ordered to be examined by a therapist. On the stage of Stratford Academy at 719 Birdseye Street in Stratford.

For more information visit squareonetheatre.com or call 203.375.8778

Agnes of God performance schedule:

Thursday, March 9 at 7pm (ONLY)

Fridays, March 10-17-24 at 8pm Saturdays, March 11-18-25 at 4pm (twilight matinee) AND 8pm Sundays, March 12-19-26 at 2pm

Single Tickets are:

$25 for limited number of front row seats

$22 for each adult single ticket

$20 for each senior citizen/student tickets

Tickets may be purchased:

By phone: box office at 203.375.8778(24/7)

Online at: squareonetheatre.com

In person: at box office 60 minutes prior to each performance

Payments by cash or check only.

The stage at Stratford Academy is wheelchair accessible. Please inform the box office of any special needs when reserving tickets.




