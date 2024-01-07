Square Foot Theatre's TUCK EVERLASTING Opens This Week

In their 17th season, the Square Foot Theatre Company of Wallingford, CT has staged hit after hit with productions of The Addams Family, The Rocky Horror Show, Mean Girls Jr, and now Tuck Everlasting. Based on the classic novel by Natalie Babbitt, the musical follows Winnie Foster as she uncovers a secret in her own woods, as well as the immortal Tuck Family.

"I was introduced to the novel through my fifth-grade language arts class, and it has stayed with me ever since," says Director and Choreographer, Nathan Clift. "The story became special to me and my family, and seeing its closing performance on Broadway with my siblings was nothing short of incredible." Clift also states that the musical balances both comedy and more serious topics, such as death and isolation. "There's a reason this novel is still taught in schools, and whether it is 1975, 2016, or 2024, we can still learn something from Natalie Babbitt's work."

Tuck Everlasting is part of the theatre's winter intensive, where college-aged actors audition during Thanksgiving break and rehearse (once they come home for winter break) to an Equity production's rehearsal schedule. This training ground helps prepare young actors for the realities of performing professionally.

"Nathan [Clift] was part of our first intensive production back in 2016," says Patrick Laffin, co-founder and Creative Director of Square Foot Theatre. "We are absolutely thrilled to have an alum of the intensive return to direct and choreograph this production."

Square Foot Theatre Company's production, sponsored by the Jamie Hulley Arts Foundation, opens to the public on January 9th, 2024 and Will Close on January 14th, 2024. The company stars Bella Mraz and Bobbie Doherty (sharing the role of Winnie Foster), Cameron Hoskins (Jesse Tuck), Andrew Thibeault (Miles Tuck), Joshua Dommel (Angus Tuck), Sarah Mitelman and Isabella Seery (sharing the role of Mae Tuck), Samantha Centurelli and Rebekah Bennett (sharing the role of Man in the Yellow Suit), Michael Wei (Constable Joe), Ethan Bazinet (Hugo), Ava Dell'Orfano (Mother), and Lillian Palluzzi (Nana), with Isa Cici, Jenna Patton, and Rebecca Salerno in the Ensemble. The production features musical direction by Alan Dougherty, Art Direction by Patrick Laffin, Technical Direction by Jeffery Thibeault, and Melissa Thibeault serves as the Production Manager.

Tickets can be purchased online at the link below.

Tuck Everlasting has a book by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle, music by Chris Miller, and lyrics by Nathan Tysen. The original Broadway production played at the Broadhurst Theatre from April 26th, 2016 to May 29th, 2016, with a total of 39 performances. The original Broadway company starred Sarah Charles Lewis as Winnie Foster, Andrew Keenan-Bolger as Jesse Tuck, Carolee Carmello as Mae Tuck, Robert Lenzi as Miles Tuck, Michael Park as Angus Tuck, and Terrence Mann as the Man in the Yellow Suit. The show is licensed through Concord Theatricals.