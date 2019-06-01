Special Guests Announced For Playhouse On Park's 10th Anniversary Gala Celebration

Playhouse on Park is bringing back some old friends from past productions for its 10th Anniversary Gala Celebration! This fundraising event is set for Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 6pm-11pm at the beautiful Gershon Fox Ballroom in Hartford.

Our evening of memorable entertainment includes performances from: Playhouse's resident dance company, stop/time dance theater, Kevin Barlowski (25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, HAIR, MAMA D's), Ashley Brooke (Avenue Q, [title of show]), Paige Baude (In the Heights), Hillary Ekwall (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, That Holiday Feeling, Icy Hot Cabaret), Bethany Fitzgerald (Chicago), Amanda Forker ([title of show], An Ice Hot Cabaret, Swinging on a Star, MAMA D's), Rick Fountain (Chicago, That Holiday Feeling, stop/time dance theater), Kristin Jeter (HAIR), Erin Lindsey Krom (Cabaret, Danny and the Deep Blue Sea!), Becky LaBombard (Icy Hot Cabaret, That Holiday Feeling, Say Things Funny), Sandra Marante (In The Heights, MAMA D's), Peej Mele (Avenue Q, Hair, [title of show], A Chorus Line, Mama D's, A Year with Frog & Toad), Tori Mooney (stop/time dance theater, MAMA D's, Freckleface Strawberry, Pinkalicious), Nick Palazzo (In the Heights, Peter and the Starcatcher, Miss Nelson is Missing!), Michelle Pruiett (A Chorus Line), Natalie Sannes (25th Annual Putnam Spelling Bee & Peter and the Starcatcher), Niko Touros (In The Heights) and the cast of The Scottsboro Boys!

The incomparable Veanne Cox will be a featured guest speaker. You may know her from any number of Broadway shows: An American in Paris, A Free Man of Color, La Cage Aux Folles, The Dinner Party, and Company. Melanie Guerin will join as accompanist, along with Peter Niedmann!

Our non-profit professional theater has so much to celebrate since it opened its doors in 2009 - from successful sold-out shows, to its countless number of volunteers, to the artists who have brought their talent to our intimate setting. Playhouse on Park has created unforgettable moments - both on and off stage - and is ready to celebrate the past while looking to the future with hope and excitement! In addition to this show-stopping entertainment, there will be delicious food, cocktails, and a chance for guests to hit the dance floor! There are still some tickets for this event! For tickets, or for more information, please visit www.playhouseonpark.org or call our box office at 860-523-5900 x10. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You