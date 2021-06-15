Sonia Plumb Dance Company's DANCE IN THE PARKS Will Bring Free Classes and Performances To Hartford's Park System

Sonia Plumb Dance Company (SPDC) announced today a full line-up of Dance in the Parks classes and performances in July and August. The award-winning dance company will be offering a free community event every Thursday in a Hartford park this summer.

SPDC Artistic Director Sonia Plumb states, "We are always striving to make dance accessible to everyone. These Dance in the Parks classes and performances are the ultimate in making dance equitable, inclusive, participatory, and enjoyable. We hope families from the city and the suburbs will pack a picnic, bring a blanket or chairs, try a dance class, enjoy a professional performance, and stay for a short question and answer with the artists."

For each of the below-dates, family-friendly dance classes start at 5:00 followed by a performance by SPDC's professional dancers scheduled for 6:30pm. Each program will include modern dance repertory and a sneak peek at Curving Into the Light, a SPDC work in progress about coming out of isolation, in collaboration with Cuatro Puntos. The full performance of Curving Into the Light will be held at the Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington this September.

Thursday, July 8, 2021- Keney Park, near Pond House

5:00 Class, 6:30 Performance

Thursday, July 15, 2021- Goodwin Park

5:00 Class, 6:30 Performance

Thursday, July 22, 2021 - Pope Park, near basketball court

5:00 Class, 6:30 Performance

Thursday, July 29, 2021 - Colt Park

5:00 Class, 6:30 Performance

Thursday, August 5, 2021 - Hyland Park

5:00 Class, 6:30 Performance

Thursday August 12, 2021 - Elizabeth Park, near Pond House

5:00 Class, 6:30 Performance

Classes are open to all levels of dance ability. All dates and locations are subject to change. For the most up-to-date information, visit SoniaPlumbDance.org or follow SPDC on its social media channels (facebook.com/soniaplumbdance or on Instagram @soniaplumbdance). The rain date for any canceled performance will be Thursday August 19, 2021.

Sonia Plumb Dance Company is supported by the Greater Hartford Arts Council and the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.