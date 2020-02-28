Sonia Plumb Dance Company To Perform 'The Dance Of Da Vinci 2.0'

Sonia Plumb Dance Company announced today a three-performance run of The Dance of Da Vinci 2.0, a breathtaking journey that propels six dancers through space and time under the inspiration of Leonardo Da Vinci and Renaissance Humanism. This modern dance meditation on the boundless genius of Da Vinci will be presented March 20, 21 and 22, 2020 at the Theatre of the Performing Arts, 359 Washington Street in Hartford, CT. The production is conceived and choreographed by Artistic Director Sonia Plumb.

The Dance of da Vinci 2.0 is an expanded version of The Dance of da Vinci which premiered at The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford in 2018.

Plumb states, "After the premier I felt deeply unsatisfied, like there was much more that needed to be discovered. Thus, I spent another 18 months of research...I have dug deeper into Leonardo's notebooks examining why his methods are so important to today."

Plumb continues, "Throughout the notebooks are pictures, drawings, musings, prophesies, geometrical and physics equations, architectural plans, dissections of the human body, reflections on the lives of animals and so on. He never stopped inquiring and observing. This is why his work is so important and relevant. Observation, inquiry, forward thinking, soul and spirituality - what it means to be human in the world of Artificial Intelligence and The Age of Chaos."

The Dance of da Vinci is broken down into five sections: iL Corpo (the body); Vite degli animali (animals); Fisica, Geometria, e Luoghi Sacri, (physics, geometry and sacred places); riflessioni e profezie (Musings and Phrophesies); and Componere. The full-length dance includes six dancers, an original score by Michael Wall (Sound for Movement), projections by multi-media artist Bryan Swormstedt, lighting by Craig Gehr, and costumes by Sabrina Notarfrancisco.

Performances are Friday, March 20 at 7:30pm; Saturday, March 21 at 7:30pm; and Sunday, March 22 at 2:30pm. Tickets for The Dance of Da Vinci 2.0 at the Theatre for the Performing Arts range from $5 to $60 and can be purchase by visiting SoniaPlumbDance.org. This production has received support from the Greater Hartford Arts Council.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You