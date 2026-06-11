Single Tickets Now On Sale For TheaterWorks Hartford's 26/27 Season

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Single tickets are now on sale for the TheaterWorks Hartford's upcoming 2026 - 2027 season. Starting Thursday, June 11, 2026, patrons can purchase tickets to all five season shows, plus Christmas on the Rocks, which is not part of the subscription season.

LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD

The theater's 41st season launches in October of 2026 with LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD by Samuel D. Hunter (The Whale). Set on the remote edge of a small Idaho town, this gripping new play reunites a razor-tongued aunt and her long-estranged nephew, when circumstances suddenly force them back into each other's lives. With a crumbling house to sell and years of unresolved history between them, sparks fly, tempers flare, and buried wounds resurface. Bitingly funny and quietly explosive, Little Bear Ridge Road explores the complicated, deeply human urge to reach across the void that separates us, even when doing so threatens to break us open. Little Bear Ridge Road runs October 8 - November 8, 2026.

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

The season continues with a production of TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Suzan-Lori Parks. Celebrating 25 years since its groundbreaking premiere off-Broadway, Topdog/Underdog remains one of the most powerful and provocative works in American theater. This darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln and Booth, names given to them as a joke by their father. Haunted by the past and their obsession with the street con game three-card monte, the brothers navigate ambition, dreams, rivalry, and deep family secrets to uncover the surprising truths that have shaped their lives. This production will run February 4 - March 7, 2027.

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

The third play in TWH's 26/27 season will be both intimate and epic: THE LEHMAN TRILOGY by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power. Three brothers. One Dream. An empire that would change the world. On a cold September morning in 1844, a young man from Bavaria steps on to a New York dock dreaming of a new life in America. Soon his two brothers join him—and an American epic begins. Spanning two centuries of family history, the play traces the humble beginnings, extraordinary successes, and eventual collapse of the financial institution that would help bring the global economy to its knees. In this theatrical tour de force, three actors bring more than a century and a half of ambition, triumph, and tragedy vividly to life. The Lehman Trilogy received universal critical acclaim, and won the Tony Award for Best Play. This production will run April 1 - May 2, 2027.

BOTH

BOTH by Paloma Nozicka, will run June 3 - July 3, 2027. In the CT premiere of this exciting new play, Xochi is dealing with a lot. A difficult pregnancy, a new relationship, and the strain of navigating life within her close-knit Mexican American family who is still grappling with the disappearance of her twin brother more than a year ago. As she struggles to keep her footing, the impossible happens—Sebastian suddenly returns. Her family is overjoyed, but Xochi is not so sure. Where has he been? And why does this version of her brother feel so different from the one she remembers? Haunting, funny, and deeply moving, Both explores the fragile bonds of family, the persistence of memory, and the unsettling question of which truths we choose to believe. Paloma and TWH are recipients of the Joyce C. Willis Equity in the Arts Award from the Roberts Foundation for the Arts.

73 SECONDS

TWH's 41st season concludes with 73 SECONDS, written and performed by multimedia artist Jared Mezzocchi (TWH: Circus Fire, Sandra). Running August 3 - August 29, 2027, Jared shares the true story of his relationship with his mother after she is invited by NASA to go into outer space. What begins as a personal inquiry becomes a far-reaching exploration of family, memory, and the ways we deal with catastrophe. Using analog technology from the 1980s to create a live documentary, this inventive new work asks how we piece together the past, especially when it resists being remembered. The World Premiere of 73 Seconds was commissioned and produced by En Garde Arts.

CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCK

Additionally, TheaterWorks Hartford's Twisted Holiday Tradition will return for its 14th year in 2026 with some new surprises! CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS runs November 24 - December 23, 2026.

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