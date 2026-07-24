Review: THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at Center Stage Theatre

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On Thursday, July 23rd, I had the pleasure of experiencing another phenomenally-performed show at Center Stage Theatre, in Shelton, CT, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL. Directors Rob Esposito and Katie Sedlock combine their talents with the rest of the crew and this amazing young cast to give the audience yet another first-rate performance! The special effects are spectacular! Images creating an under-the-sea feel are projected on the back stage wall. It looks so real when the images shake in accordance with the tremors and accompanying sound effects. The cast furthermore sells these special effects by acting in accordance with them.

I greatly enjoyed this contemporary musical which was based on a cartoon series by Stephen Hillenburg. The book for this musical was written by Kyle Jarrow, with songs by Yolanda Adams, steve Tyler & Joe Perry, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert, The Flaming Lips, Lady A., Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I., David Bowie, Tom Kenney & Alex Paley. Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton with additional music by Tom Kitt.

Harry Rosenay leads the cast as Spongebob Squarepants, the central protagonist. Harry Rosenay wonderfully portrays this highly likeable character, nailing the speaking voice of the cartoon character. Spongebob has a positive attitude even while surrounded by pessimism. He is committed to spreading optimism among his town, looking on the upside of whatever comes his way. Spongebob wants to become a manager at the Krusty Krab, the fast food restaurant in which he works.

Jack Schafler excels as Patrick Star, Spongebob's highly likeable friend. Jack Schafler brings energy and joviality to this role in a way that perfectly fits and defines the character. The stage chemistry between Harry Rosenay and Jack Schafler help sell both of their characters and the dynamics between them.

Taylor Tunstall brings a strong and consistent southern drawl to Sandy Cheeks, the central female protagonist, who is a squirrel from Texas. Sandy often feels like she doesn't fit in with the under-sea community, feelings enhanced by the fact that some unkind members of that community go out of their way to make her feel like an outcast and an inferior whose perspective is less worthy of being heard. Nevertheless, Sandy has a better idea than anyone else in the community as to a potential way to save them all from being wiped out by the impending eruption of a volcano. Taylor Tunstall shines in this role.

Isaac Motes shows amazing talent on stage in the role of Squidward Q. Tentacles, a pessimistic, yet highly likeable squid. Isaac Motes delivers every line with feeling, conviction, and high believability. Squidward's goal is to star on stage, thereby dispelling childhood criticism that he still emotionally struggles with. Highlighted by the song "I'm Not a Loser," which also features some amazing choreography and dancing, Isaac Motes brings this character to life.

Giovanni Donofrio is convincing as Mr. Krabs, the owner of the Krusty Krab restaurant. Mr. Krabs is obsessed with the pursuit of money, even to the point where he comes across as caring more about money than he cares about his daughter.

Grace Kennedy thrives in the role of Pearl Krabs, who is Mr. Krabs' teenage daughter. She portrays convincing enthusiasm and excitement.

The main antagonists are the scheming couple of Sheldon J. Plankton and Karen the Computer, wonderfully portrayed by Ian Rosenay and Anna Edwards respectively. The dynamics between the two of them are very convincing, and the villainy very believable.

Daniel Novoa thrives as Patchy the Pirate who breaks the fourth wall before the show officially starts, by preparing the audience for the show, fully in character. His pirate voice, expressions, and mannerisms are spot on, making Patchy the most comical character in the show. Patchy also leads a musical number called "Poor Pirates," in which he retains the pirate voice while singing.

Some other standout roles include Mia Bekech as the mayor; Connor Gregg as Perch Perkins; Bella Mercado as Mrs. Puff; Joel Lopez as Larry the Lobster; Kenji Perretz as Old Man Jenkins; J.R. Resto as Foley Fish; and Milki Ejara, Kayla Tadduni, & Kennedy Renz as the Electric Skates.

One of the great things about this musical is how even the ensemble roles give the performers chances to showcase their individual talents, as is the case with Jimmy Almodovar, Juliana Assis, Sarah Bagdasarian, Giuliana Battaglia, Dean Bohrer, Pria Cerrone, Xavier Chapman, Caitlin Curtin, Ayira Daley, Marquis Evans, Julie Fernandez, Avery French, Elin Hallgren, Daisy Kusnitz, Vivienne Maksymiuk, Sarah Megyola, Isa McAfee, Gabi Restrepo, Caylie Ruotolo, James Wilhelm, and Brayden Zhang.

The central plot is that a volcano is scheduled to erupt and destroy the entire community, but Sandy has a scientific plan to potentially thwart the volcano. While Spongebob has faith in Sandy's plan, the town chooses to reject it. Nevertheless, Spongebob and Sandy go ahead with trying to execute their dangerous and challenging plan, even though Spongebob had a falling out with his friend, Patrick, who was initially supposed to play an important role in executing the plan.

The falling out between Spongebob and Patrick was a result of Patrick suddenly acquiring a cult following of sardines that he prioritized over Spongebob’s plan. Patrick felt he was not being taken seriously until this cult started following him. So, they catered to one of his deep emotional desires, hence his disordered prioritization of the sardines.

The people of the community start blaming their impending situation with the volcano on Sandy Cheeks, without any just cause for doing so. Soon, the people start fighting among themselves, looking to place blame on one another, rather than seeking a solution together. There is no doubt that this is political satire, but the good kind that doesn't inflame anyone.

Will Spongebob and Patrick patch up their differences and reconcile? Will the people of the community reconcile with each other? Will Spongebob and Sandy be able to execute Sandy's plan without the help of Patrick? If so, will Sandy's scientific plan be powerful enough to thwart a volcano? Was the threat of the volcano merely propaganda designed to create panic and divide people? Come to the show and find out!

I highly recommend THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, which is scheduled to continue to run through August 2, 2026. For times and tickets, please go to Tickets.

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