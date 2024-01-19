Single Tickets For Legacy Theatre's 2024 Season, Featuring THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY & More, On Sale Now

Single tickets for Branford's Legacy Theatre's 2024 season are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased through the Box Office (203.315.1901) or Legacy's website, LegacyTheatreCT.org. Many productions and events in the 2023 season sold out -- Don't miss your chance to enjoy the exciting 2024 Season and book today!

As previously announced, the Mainstage Season will include Mark Twain's The Diaries of Adam and Eve (May 30-June 16), The Great American Mousical (July 11-28) directed by Dame Julie Andrews Edwards and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies), Love Affair: A New Musical (August 8-25), and The Bridges of Madison County (September 12-29) starring Broadway veterans Hugh Panaro (The Phantom of the Opera, Side Show) and Anne Runolfsson (The Phantom of the Opera, Victor/Victoria). The Sunday Broadway Concert Series generously sponsored by Jana and Tom Shea and sponsored in part by WMNR Fine Arts Radio will feature L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop) on February 18, Alice Ripley (Next to Normal) on March 10, Adam Pascal (Rent) on April 7, Liz Callaway (Merrily We Roll Along) on April 21, Andrea McArdle (Annie) on May 12, Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!) on June 30, and Howard McGillin (The Phantom of the Opera) on October 6. Livestreaming tickets are also available for the 2024 Sunday Broadway Concert Series.

In addition to the previously announced programming, Legacy is pleased to announce the 2024 Family Series, featuring Mario the Maker Magician (March 30), BubbleMania! (April 20), The Princess and the Pauper (June 22), Cardboard Explosion (July 27), Sweet Dreams: A Bedtime Story Comes to Life! (August 17), and The Carrot Salesman (September 28). A Variety Arts Pack is offered for the Family Series that includes Mario the Maker Magician, BubbleMania!, and Cardboard Explosion for only $50!

Additional exciting 2024 special events just announced include a staged reading of Love Letters (February 14) starring James Roday Rodriguez (Psych, A Million Little Things) and Legacy Artistic Director Keely Baisden Knudsen, Stage Door Medium Live! (February 24), and the Wheel Life Theatre Troupe's Let's Get Together (April 11-13), as well as the previously announced Legacy Theatre Independent Film Festival (September 23-25). For full event descriptions and details, please visit Legacy Theatre's website at LegacyTheatreCT.org.

Tickets for Legacy's 2024 Season are on sale now and can be purchased through the Box Office (203.315.1901) or Legacy's website, LegacyTheatreCT.org. The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT, at 128 Thimble Islands Road. For more information on upcoming productions, classes, community events, and sponsorship and partner opportunities, please email Kiersten@LegacyTheatreCT.org. @LegacyTheatreCT