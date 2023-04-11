Shubert Theatre And International Festival Of Arts & Ideas Present National Dance Theatre Company Of Jamaica, June 2 & 3

Shubert Theatre and International Festival of Ars & Ideas will co-present the NATIONAL DANCE THEATRE COMPANY (NDTC) OF JAMAICA on June 2 & 3, 2023. The performances on Friday, June 2 at 7:30 and Saturday, June 3 at 2:00pm are sponsored by Liberty Bank and the International Association of New Haven. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at Click Here, by phone at 203-562-5666, and at the Shubert's Box Office located at 247 College Street in downtown New Haven. Call or visit the Box Office Monday through Friday 12:00 Noon-6:00pm.

Described as one the most innovative dance companies to have achieved world acclaim in the last half century, the NATIONAL DANCE THEATRE COMPANY (NDTC) OF JAMAICA blends the lore, music and dance traditions of Jamaica, Africa and the American South with both modern and classical ballet forms, dance performances, training and engagement programs for all people.

For Anthony McDonald, Shubert Theatre's Executive Director and a first-generation Jamaican-American, bringing the NATIONAL DANCE THEATRE COMPANY (NDTC) OF JAMAICA to New Haven is particularly relevant. McDonald explained, "Shubert Theatre is celebrated for presenting first-rate theater, but its history includes a more wide-ranging story where renowned dancers and dance companies performed on the legendary Shubert stage." He added, "Connecticut is home to the fifth largest population of Jamaican ancestry in the US and I am delighted to bring this company to our stage to share their performance and the rich culture of Jamaica with our patrons."

"Connecticut is a global epicenter for performing arts, and New Haven, particularly, is the perfect location to celebrate this extraordinary international company. We are delighted to join our colleagues at the Shubert in hosting NDTC in the state's unofficial 'cultural' capital," said Executive Director for International Festival of Arts & Ideas, Shelley Quiala.

The NATIONAL DANCE THEATRE COMPANY (NDTC) OF JAMAICA was co-founded by Rex Nettleford and Eddy Thomas in 1962 when Jamaica gained independence after 468 years under Spanish and then British rule. Founded as a way to celebrate the island's culture and the beginnings of Jamaica's own government, the company is made up of dancers, singers, and musicians, and has a wide-ranging repertoire - some of the dances are dramas and tell a story, some are staged rituals showing religious ceremonies, some are pantomimes and other dances are just to enjoy. Since its formation, the company has achieved a reputation for artistic excellence, developing much of its repertoire from authentic folk material, and they have achieved national prominence and international acclaim.