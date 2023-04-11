Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shubert Theatre And International Festival Of Arts & Ideas Present National Dance Theatre Company Of Jamaica, June 2 & 3

Shubert Theatre engagement marks first performance by the company in Connecticut since 2004.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Shubert Theatre and International Festival of Ars & Ideas will co-present the NATIONAL DANCE THEATRE COMPANY (NDTC) OF JAMAICA on June 2 & 3, 2023. The performances on Friday, June 2 at 7:30 and Saturday, June 3 at 2:00pm are sponsored by Liberty Bank and the International Association of New Haven. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at Click Here, by phone at 203-562-5666, and at the Shubert's Box Office located at 247 College Street in downtown New Haven. Call or visit the Box Office Monday through Friday 12:00 Noon-6:00pm.

Described as one the most innovative dance companies to have achieved world acclaim in the last half century, the NATIONAL DANCE THEATRE COMPANY (NDTC) OF JAMAICA blends the lore, music and dance traditions of Jamaica, Africa and the American South with both modern and classical ballet forms, dance performances, training and engagement programs for all people.

For Anthony McDonald, Shubert Theatre's Executive Director and a first-generation Jamaican-American, bringing the NATIONAL DANCE THEATRE COMPANY (NDTC) OF JAMAICA to New Haven is particularly relevant. McDonald explained, "Shubert Theatre is celebrated for presenting first-rate theater, but its history includes a more wide-ranging story where renowned dancers and dance companies performed on the legendary Shubert stage." He added, "Connecticut is home to the fifth largest population of Jamaican ancestry in the US and I am delighted to bring this company to our stage to share their performance and the rich culture of Jamaica with our patrons."

"Connecticut is a global epicenter for performing arts, and New Haven, particularly, is the perfect location to celebrate this extraordinary international company. We are delighted to join our colleagues at the Shubert in hosting NDTC in the state's unofficial 'cultural' capital," said Executive Director for International Festival of Arts & Ideas, Shelley Quiala.

The NATIONAL DANCE THEATRE COMPANY (NDTC) OF JAMAICA was co-founded by Rex Nettleford and Eddy Thomas in 1962 when Jamaica gained independence after 468 years under Spanish and then British rule. Founded as a way to celebrate the island's culture and the beginnings of Jamaica's own government, the company is made up of dancers, singers, and musicians, and has a wide-ranging repertoire - some of the dances are dramas and tell a story, some are staged rituals showing religious ceremonies, some are pantomimes and other dances are just to enjoy. Since its formation, the company has achieved a reputation for artistic excellence, developing much of its repertoire from authentic folk material, and they have achieved national prominence and international acclaim.




Jennifer Holliday To Headline Goodspeeds 60th Anniversary Gala Photo
Jennifer Holliday To Headline Goodspeed's 60th Anniversary Gala
Come celebrate with Goodspeed Musicals at their 60th Anniversary Gala & Auction on Monday, June 12, featuring a special concert by Broadway legend Jennifer Holliday.
First Annual HARTFORDS GOT TALENT Finals Take Place at The Bushnell Next Month Photo
First Annual HARTFORD'S GOT TALENT Finals Take Place at The Bushnell Next Month
On Friday, May 5 at 7p.m. the first annual Hartford's Got Talent! Season Finale will be held at The Bushnell in Hartford.
Live & In Color Announces Raquel Almazan As The Recipient Of The 2023 June Bingham New Photo
Live & In Color Announces Raquel Almazan As The Recipient Of The 2023 June Bingham New Playwright Commission
The June Bingham New Playwright Commission honors the legacy of the late artist and playwright, June Bingham, by providing support to a new generation of early-career women/femme and/or non-binary storytellers as they seek to create work that manifests change in the world. Director and Arts Leader, Abigail Grubb, serves as the Program's Director and Co-Founder alongside Live & In Color's Artistic Director and June Bingham's nephew, Devanand Janki.
Stage @ The Warner Presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Photo
Stage @ The Warner Presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME
Stage @ the Warner presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, April 29 - May 7 in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. Based on the novel by Mark Haddon, adapted by Simon Stevens, and sponsored by Northwest Community Bank.

More Hot Stories For You


Connecticut Repertory Theatre Presents RENT This Month
April 11, 2023

Connecticut Repertory Theatre rounds out its 2022-2023 season with Jonathan Larsons’s revolutionary rock musical, RENT. This Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Pulitzer Prize winning musical previews April 20 and runs April 21 – April 30 in the Nafe Katter Theatre in the UConn Fine Arts Complex.
First Annual HARTFORD'S GOT TALENT Finals Take Place at The Bushnell Next MonthFirst Annual HARTFORD'S GOT TALENT Finals Take Place at The Bushnell Next Month
April 11, 2023

On Friday, May 5 at 7p.m. the first annual Hartford's Got Talent! Season Finale will be held at The Bushnell in Hartford.
Live & In Color Announces Raquel Almazan As The Recipient Of The 2023 June Bingham New Playwright CommissionLive & In Color Announces Raquel Almazan As The Recipient Of The 2023 June Bingham New Playwright Commission
April 10, 2023

The June Bingham New Playwright Commission honors the legacy of the late artist and playwright, June Bingham, by providing support to a new generation of early-career women/femme and/or non-binary storytellers as they seek to create work that manifests change in the world. Director and Arts Leader, Abigail Grubb, serves as the Program's Director and Co-Founder alongside Live & In Color's Artistic Director and June Bingham's nephew, Devanand Janki.
Photos: First Look At DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80s! At The Downtown Cabaret TheatrePhotos: First Look At DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80s! At The Downtown Cabaret Theatre
April 10, 2023

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre in partnership with Family Entertainment Live presents DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80s! at Cabaret Theatre. See photos from the production.
Stage @ The Warner Presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIMEStage @ The Warner Presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME
April 10, 2023

Stage @ the Warner presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, April 29 - May 7 in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. Based on the novel by Mark Haddon, adapted by Simon Stevens, and sponsored by Northwest Community Bank.
share