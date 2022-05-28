Shubert New Haven Announces Norm Lewis as Featured Performer for 2022 Gala

Shubert New Haven announces that Broadway's NORM LEWIS will be the featured performer for the Shubert Theatre's 2022 Gala on June 8. Chita Rivera - who was originally scheduled to headline the Gala - has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to perform. Tickets for the Gala are available through the Shubert's Development Department at 203-773-4339. Concert only tickets are available online at shubert.com, and at the Shubert Box Office by phone at 203.562.5666 or visiting Monday-Friday Noon-6:00pm.

Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and SAG Award nominee, NORM LEWIS, recently starred in Spike Lee's critically acclaimed, "Da 5 Bloods," and in the groundbreaking FX series, Pose. Additionally, Mr. Lewis can be seen starring in ABC's newest series, Women of The Movement, and offscreen, his voice can be heard in the latest season of Apple TV's animated series, Central Park. He was also seen as 'Caiaphas' in the award-winning NBC television special, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!," alongside John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and Alice Cooper.

Mr. Lewis returned to Broadway in the Fall of 2021, starring in Chicken and Biscuits at the Circle In The Square Theatre. He previously appeared in the Broadway revival of Once on This Island and as Sweeney Todd in the Off-Broadway production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the Barrow Street Theatre, receiving the AUDELCO Award for his performance. In May of 2014, he made history as The Phantom of the Opera's first African American Phantom on Broadway.

He has been seen on PBS in the Live From Lincoln Center productions of Showboat with Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis: Who Am I?, New Year's Eve: A Gershwin Celebration with Diane Reeves, as well as American Voices with RenÃ©e Fleming and the PBS Specials First You Dream - The Music of Kander & Ebb and Ella Wishes You A Swingin' Christmas. He can be seen recurring in the VH1 series, Daytime Divas, also alongside Vanessa Williams. His additional television credits include Law & Order, Riverdale, Dr. Death, Mrs. America, Better Things, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Bull, Chicago Med, Gotham, The Blacklist, and Blue Bloods, as well as in his recurring role as Senator Edison Davis on the hit drama Scandal.

Mr. Lewis is a proud founding member of Black Theatre United, an organization which stands together to help protect Black people, Black talent and Black lives of all shapes and orientations in theatre and communities across the country. He received Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle award nominations for his performance as Porgy in the Broadway production of The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess. Other Broadway credits include Sondheim on Sondheim, The Little Mermaid, Les MisÃ©rables, Chicago, Amour, The Wild Party, Side Show, Miss Saigon, and The Who's Tommy. In London's West End he has appeared as Javert in Les MisÃ©rables and Les MisÃ©rables: The 25th Anniversary Concert, which aired on PBS.

Off-Broadway Mr. Lewis has performed in Dessa Rose (Drama Desk nomination, AUDELCO Award), Shakespeare in the Park's The Tempest, The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Drama League nomination), Captains Courageous, and A New Brain. His regional credits include Porgy in The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess (A.R.T.), Ragtime, Dreamgirls (with Jennifer Holliday), First You Dream, Sweeney Todd, and The Fantasticks.

His additional film credits include Christmas In Tune (starring opposite Reba McEntire), Magnum Opus, Winter's Tale, Sex and the City 2, Confidences, and Preaching to the Choir.

Shubert Theatre's COVID Policy for Norm Lewis Performance:

The Shubert will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for all patrons. Face masks will also be required for all, regardless of vaccination status, while inside the building, except while actively eating or drinking.

As part of the Shubert's Health and Safety policy, anyone entering the Shubert will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Patrons who have been vaccinated must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid vaccination card and a government issued ID. Fully vaccinated means patrons will have received their second dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine, or their single dose of a single dose COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to attending a performance at the Shubert.

If unvaccinated, patrons will need to bring proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time.

Photo Credits: Peter Hurley