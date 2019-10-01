Sharon Playhouse And The Salisbury Sinfonietta Set Sail With Gilbert & Sulillivan's HMS PINAFORE

The Sharon Playhouse and the Salisbury Sinfonietta will join forces to produce a semi staged concert of HMS Pinafore on October 5 at 8:00pm and October 6 at 3:00pm on the stage of the historic Sharon Playhouse.

As Sharon Playhouse Artistic Director Alan M-L Wager says, "With the success of our concert of The Pirates Of Penzance last year, we were thrilled to join again with the Sinfonietta to present this classic operetta."

The Concert staging will be directed by Mr. Wager with Musical Direction by Salisbury Sinfonietta Artistic Director Jack Bowman. Lighting Design by Trevor Kirschenheiter. Sound Design by Todd Giudice.

H.M.S. Pinafore is set on board a british naval ship and satirises the rigid British class system. Josephine, the Captain's daughter has fallen in love with a lowly sailor, Ralph Rackstraw, despite being promised to the First Lord of the Admiralty.

Featuring some of Sullivan's best loved music, including 'I am the Monarch of the sea' and 'He is an Englishman,' audiences can expect an evening of rollicking choruses and tender tunes imbued with unique wit and infectious energy in a show suitable for all ages, that harks back to the golden age of technicolour.

The cast includes many local favorites in addition to talent from New York and this past season at the playhouse.

Principals include Trevor Martin (Beast in Beauty and the Beast at the Playhouse), Becky Sawicki (Return Of The Divas), Daniel Klien (Pirates Of Penzance), David Cantor (Pirates of Penzance), Alan M-L Wager (Artistic Director of the Sharon Playhouse) as well as Thomas Swetz, Lisa Franklin and Christiane Morel.

The ensemble includes Chico Aller, Mary Atwood, Martin Baltus, Ward Belcher, Arlene Bergenthal, Cheryl Blackburn, John Brett, Malcolm Brown, Louise Brown, Claudia Buick, Dary Dunham, Laurie Dunham, Mimi Estes, Don Freedman, Haidee Freund, Susan Hackel, John Hoover, Lois Keen, Newlin Keen, Katelin Lopes, Glen Lovejoy, Deborah Mark, Dixon Morgan, Anthony Nania, Pete Putzel, Roger Putzel, Anne Richardson, Joanna Seaton, Jim Sheffield, Debi Sherwood, Frank Sherwood, Mollie Sosin, Melinda Sweet, Payton Turpin, Jean Vitalis, Sara Wardell, Alicia Withnell, Barbara Wiggins

Tickets are $35 for all seats. For tickets and more information visit www.SharonPlayhouse.orgor call 860.364.7469 ext. 200.

Sharon Playhouse is a not-for-profit summer theatre that uses a unique blend of professional designers, directors, musicians, Equity actors, non-Equity actors, and dedicated community performers and volunteers.





