Shakespeare in the Litchfield Hills Presents TWELFTH NIGHT

One of Connecticut's outdoor summer professional Shakespeare companies, Shakesperience Productions will present William Shakespeare's much beloved classic, Twelfth Night. These Shakespeare in the Litchfield Hills performances feature a professional cast featuring a mixture of union and non-union actors.

Performances begin August 4th, 2021 for a limited engagement through August 8th. Picnicking begins at 7:00 PM, and performances begin at 7:30 PM. Opening night is Wednesday August 4th at 7:30 PM.

Directed by Shakespearience Artistic Director Emily Mattina, with original music composed, and music direction by Joe Boover, and fight directing/choreography by Richard Lafleur, the principal cast will feature Gerrard James* as Duke Orsino, Abigail C. Onwunali as Olivia, Abra Segerson* as Viola, Joe Boover* as Feste, Richard Lafleur* as Sebastian, Kelvin Dinkins, Jr. as Malvolio, Roger Netzer as Sir Toby Belch, Humphrey Rolleston as Sir Andrew Aguecheek, Laura Herscovici as Fabian, Steve Schroko as Antonio, Kathleen Green as Valentine, Ann Feinberg as Maria, Viola Lapham as Curio, and Clark Eileen Atkinson as sailor.

The creative team includes Set Design by Jessie Lizotte, Costume by Julie Learson , Lighting Design by Glen Aliczi, and Sound Design by Robyn Joyce. The Production Stage Manager Francis Eric Montesa* with Assistant Stage Manager Aaron Klein.

Twelfth Night is a fast-paced romantic comedy with several interwoven plots of romance, mistaken identities and practical jokes. Separated from her twin brother Sebastian in a shipwreck, Viola disguises herself as a boy, calls herself Cesario, and becomes a servant to the Duke Orsino. He sends her to woo the Countess Olivia on his behalf, but the Countess falls in love with Cesario. Meanwhile Olivia's uncle, Sir Toby Belch, gets drunk with his friend Sir Andrew Aguecheek and they play a trick on Malvolio, Olivia's steward. Eventually Sebastian turns up and causes even more confusion, chaos and comedy.

Set against the beautiful backdrop of Connecticut's Litchfield hills, performances are outdoors, and located at the River Walk Pavilion, at 11 School Street, Washington, CT. Admission is free for all.

Twelfth Night will play the following performance schedule: Wednesday August 4th at 7:30 PM, Thursday August 5th, at 7:30 PM, Friday August 6th, at 7:30 PM, Saturday August 7th at 7:30 PM, Sunday August 8th, at 7:30 PM.

For more information on Shakesperience Productions, or Shakespeare in the Litchfield Hills click the link below. https://shakesperience.org/summer