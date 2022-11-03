Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents The Hot Sardines' HOLIDAY STOMP
The Hot Sardines are fueled by the belief that classic jazz feeds the heart and soul.
The Hot Sardines present "Holiday Stomp" Saturday, December 3, at 8 p.m. at SHU Community Theatre. For tickets, visit www.shucommunitytheatre.org.
The Hot Sardines are fueled by the belief that classic jazz feeds the heart and soul. Enjoying sold-out shows at New York hot spots from Joe's Pub to the Bowery Ballroom, The Hot Sardines have been featured at both the Newport and Montreal jazz festivals and wowed crowds in 150 tour dates from Chicago to London in the last two years alone.
They also released two albums, securing the No. 1 slot on the iTunes jazz chart in the U.S. and internationally.
Formed in 2007 by bandleader Evan Palazzo and lead singer Elizabeth Bougerol, The Hot Sardines combine rock-solid musicianship with a whimsical verve that's made them a fan favorite with young and old alike. This effervescent holiday show will be no different.
More Hot Stories For You
November 4, 2022
The ultimate holiday tradition, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis heads to The Bushnell in Hartford for one jubilant performance only! Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis has been America's favorite holiday institution for over 35 years and now Connecticut audiences can experience the sonic celebration on December 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents The Hot Sardines' HOLIDAY STOMP
November 3, 2022
The Hot Sardines present “Holiday Stomp' Saturday, December 3, at 8 p.m. at SHU Community Theatre.
Darlene Zoller To Teach Adult Tap Classes For Playhouse Theatre Academy's Winter Session
November 3, 2022
Playhouse Theatre Academy is now offering Adult Tap Classes (ages 18 and up) as part of their 2022-23 winter session. Registration is open, and slots are filling quickly. Tap classes will be held in Simsbury on Mondays, January 9th - February 27th, 2023.
THE ILLUSIONISTS: Magic Of The Holidays Comes to The Bushnell This Month
November 3, 2022
'Tis the season for The Illusionists – Magic Of The Holidays, an all-new installment of the world-famous, blockbuster touring magic spectacular The Illusionists, from Producers Simon Painter, Cirque du Soleil, and MagicSpace Entertainment.
Windham Theatre Guild Presents Next Main Stage Show, CALENDAR GIRLS
November 3, 2022
The Windham Theatre Guild presents Calendar Girls by Tim Firth, based on the Miramax motion picture by Juliette Towhidi and Tim Firth, opening Friday, November 11th, 2022 at the Burton Leavitt Theatre.