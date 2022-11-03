Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents The Hot Sardines' HOLIDAY STOMP

The Hot Sardines present "Holiday Stomp" Saturday, December 3, at 8 p.m. at SHU Community Theatre. For tickets, visit www.shucommunitytheatre.org.

The Hot Sardines are fueled by the belief that classic jazz feeds the heart and soul. Enjoying sold-out shows at New York hot spots from Joe's Pub to the Bowery Ballroom, The Hot Sardines have been featured at both the Newport and Montreal jazz festivals and wowed crowds in 150 tour dates from Chicago to London in the last two years alone.

They also released two albums, securing the No. 1 slot on the iTunes jazz chart in the U.S. and internationally.

Formed in 2007 by bandleader Evan Palazzo and lead singer Elizabeth Bougerol, The Hot Sardines combine rock-solid musicianship with a whimsical verve that's made them a fan favorite with young and old alike. This effervescent holiday show will be no different.