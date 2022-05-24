Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents Comedian Maria Bamford

The SHU Community Theatre welcomes comedian Maria Bamford. Talk show host Stephen Colbert called her his "favorite comedian on earth" and writer/director Judd Apatow said she is "the funniest woman in the world."

She's Maria Bamford, a comedian revered for her deeply personal and experimental comedy about mental illness.

Bamford starred in the surreal, semi-autobiographical Netflix series Lady Dynamite, about a comedian who suffers a nervous breakdown, and she is the star of three unconventional hour-long stand-up specials: Weakness is the Brand, Old Baby and Maria Bamford, the special, special, special! She was the first female comic to have two half-hour Comedy Central Presents specials and starred alongside Patton Oswalt, Zach Galifianakis and Brian Posehn in the Comedy Central series The Comedians of Comedy and Netflix's Comedians of Comedy: The Movie. She also created and starred in the cult hit web series The Maria Bamford Show, in which she plays all the characters.

Bamford is often recognized for her voiceover work, including characters in Big Mouth, BoJack Horseman, Summer Camp Island, Adventure Time, Talking Tom and Friends, Bob's Burgers, Legend of Korra, Puss in Boots, CatDog and PBS's Emmy-winning series Word Girl. She also stars as Tilly Mulch in Team Coco's scripted podcast Frontier Tween. Bamford played DeBrie Bardeaux on Netflix's Arrested Development and recurred on the ABC hit series Fresh Off the Boat. She is the 2014 winner of the American Comedy Award for Best Club Comic.

Bamford has made late night appearances including CONAN, The Tonight Show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

For tickets, visit https://shucommunitytheatre.org/.ed States