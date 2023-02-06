Sacred Heart University Community Theatre presents Broadway The Calla-way! Tony-nominated sisters Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway are raising the roof in their new show, Broadway The Calla-Way!

The unforgettable evening includes the performance of showstoppers from West Side Story, Chicago, Funny Girl, Cats, Carousel, Wicked and more. Part of the Newtown MediSpa Broadway on Post Series.

Taking the stage at SHU Community Theatre on Saturday, February 18, at 8 p.m.