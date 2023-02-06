Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents BROADWAY THE CALLA-WAY!

Tony-nominated sisters Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway are raising the roof in their new show, Broadway The Calla-Way!

Feb. 06, 2023  

Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents BROADWAY THE CALLA-WAY!

Sacred Heart University Community Theatre presents Broadway The Calla-way! Tony-nominated sisters Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway are raising the roof in their new show, Broadway The Calla-Way!

The unforgettable evening includes the performance of showstoppers from West Side Story, Chicago, Funny Girl, Cats, Carousel, Wicked and more. Part of the Newtown MediSpa Broadway on Post Series.

Taking the stage at SHU Community Theatre on Saturday, February 18, at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2223277®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fshucommunitytheatre.showare.com%2Feventperformances.asp%3Fevt%3D27?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




Review: ESPEJOS/CLEAN at Hartford Stage Photo
Review: ESPEJOS/CLEAN at Hartford Stage
Hartford Stage is presenting a remarkable and courageous New England premiere: Christine Quintana's bilingual play, Espejos/Clean. The play gives us two very different women: Adriana, from Chetumal, Mexico, who speaks Spanish and a bit of English, and Sarah, from Vancouver, who speaks only English.
Review: I HATE HAMLET at Music Theatre Of Connecticut Photo
Review: I HATE HAMLET at Music Theatre Of Connecticut
Hurry up and book your tickets!
Westport Country Playhouse Presents Script In Hand Playreading Of Stinging Comedy AS BEES Photo
Westport Country Playhouse Presents Script In Hand Playreading Of Stinging Comedy AS BEES IN HONEY DROWN
Westport Country Playhouse will present a Script in Hand playreading of the stinging comedy, “As Bees in Honey Drown,” on Monday, February 13, at 7 p.m., written by Douglas Carter Beane and directed by Mark Shanahan.
Warner Theatre To Screen LOVE & BASKETBALL And HIDDEN FIGURES This Month Photo
Warner Theatre To Screen LOVE & BASKETBALL And HIDDEN FIGURES This Month
The Warner Theatre's Winter Film series continues with Love & Basketball, February 16 at 7 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium! The following Thursday, the Warner will present Hidden Figures on February 23, 7 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.  

More Hot Stories For You


Westport Country Playhouse Presents Script In Hand Playreading Of Stinging Comedy AS BEES IN HONEY DROWNWestport Country Playhouse Presents Script In Hand Playreading Of Stinging Comedy AS BEES IN HONEY DROWN
February 3, 2023

Westport Country Playhouse will present a Script in Hand playreading of the stinging comedy, “As Bees in Honey Drown,” on Monday, February 13, at 7 p.m., written by Douglas Carter Beane and directed by Mark Shanahan.
Warner Theatre To Screen LOVE & BASKETBALL And HIDDEN FIGURES This MonthWarner Theatre To Screen LOVE & BASKETBALL And HIDDEN FIGURES This Month
February 3, 2023

The Warner Theatre's Winter Film series continues with Love & Basketball, February 16 at 7 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium! The following Thursday, the Warner will present Hidden Figures on February 23, 7 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.  
Playhouse On Park To Hold Special Talk Back With Madeline Scotti From Canceled High School Production Of Paula Vogel's INDECENTPlayhouse On Park To Hold Special Talk Back With Madeline Scotti From Canceled High School Production Of Paula Vogel's INDECENT
February 3, 2023

INDECENT by Paula Vogel is running at Playhouse on Park through February 26, 2023. Madeline Scotti was set to play the Ingenue in her high school (Douglas Anderson School of the Arts)'s production of INDECENT when the show was banned by her school board.
The Ridgefield Playhouse's Classical Series Continues With Broadcasts From The Met Opera in AprilThe Ridgefield Playhouse's Classical Series Continues With Broadcasts From The Met Opera in April
February 3, 2023

The Ridgefield Playhouse’s Classical Series continues in April with a trio of broadcasts from The Met Opera.
HAPPY 100TH BIRTHDAY JUDY!, A Musical Celebration Starring Debbie Wileman Comes to The Ridgefield PlayhouseHAPPY 100TH BIRTHDAY JUDY!, A Musical Celebration Starring Debbie Wileman Comes to The Ridgefield Playhouse
February 3, 2023

“Happy 100th Birthday Judy!” It’s the worldwide celebration of the 100th Birthday of the legendary Judy Garland, starring internet sensation, Debbie Wileman, whose uncanny vocal likeness to Judy has wowed audiences worldwide. Wileman has gained more than 1 million online views for her spot-on recreation of Judy Garland and she is now, direct from London, onstage to dazzle Judy’s fans as well as her new followers.
share