SWEENEY TODD Announced At Black Rock Theater

Black Rock Theater & Broadway Method Academy announced casting for their upcoming musical, "Sweeney Todd". A host of professional and college actors will comprise the company.



Directed and choreographed by Audra Bryant (BMA's "Cabaret", "Annie", "Disney's The Little Mermaid"), eight performances are scheduled at Broadway Method Academy, Saturday, June 18 through Sunday, June 26, 2022.

"After a successful run of 'Cabaret' last June, we are so excited to continue this professional series with one of Sondheim's most beloved musicals," said Connor Deane, BMA Executive Director. "All of us at Black Rock Theater and BMA are thrilled to welcome actors from all over the country and an incredible New York based creative team who will undoubtedly create magic under the direction of Audra Bryant."

The cast will be headed by Tate McElhaney (University of Cincinnati, BMA's "Cabaret") as Sweeney Todd and Rose Messenger (University of Cincinnati) as Mrs. Lovett. The company will feature Sasha Spitz as Johanna; Spencer Stanley as Anthony; Jackson Wood as Tobias; Matthew Danforth as Judge Turpin; Nick Pattarini as Beadle; David Littlefield as Pirelli; Eliza Levy as Beggar Woman. Rounding out the company are Nathan Szymanski; Ranease Brown; Abigail Tucker; Ethan Horbury; Caroline Marchetti; Ryan Kennedy; and Isabel Rina.

"Sweeney Todd," an infamous tale, follows the return of an unjustly exiled barber to nineteenth century London, as he seeks vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up... and the carnage has only just begun!

The creative team also features set designer Ryan Howell, costumer designer Dustin Cross, lighting designer Curtis Shields, and wig/makeup designer Kaitie Adams. Blake Allen serves as Music Director and orchestrates and conducts the 6-piece orchestra. Natalie Biebel will be the Production Stage Manager. Connor Deane, serve as executive producer. "Sweeney Todd" is produced by Black Rock Theater, the professional arm of Broadway Method Academy.

Performance Schedule:

WEEKEND ONE

• Saturday, June 18 at 7PM

• Sunday, June 19 at 2:00PM & 7PM

WEEKEND TWO

• Thursday, June 23 at 7PM

• Friday, June 24 at 7PM

• Saturday, June 25 at 2:00 PM & 7PM

• Sunday, June 26 at 2:00 PM

Tickets are $45 and are on sale now on Broadway Method Academy's website.

A limited number of VIP $55 tickets, which include premium seats and wine at intermission are available for each performance.

Student rush ticket price of $25 with valid high school, college, university, or international student ID at the box office, subject to availability. Limit 1 ticket per ID.

Purchase tickets to "Sweeney Todd," at www.broadwaymethodacademy.org or call or visit the Broadway Method Academy box office at 203-675-3526, located at 1935 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield, CT. For information about Broadway Method Academy, visit https://broadwaymethodacademy.org/

All play titles, artists, and dates are subject to change.

Broadway Method Academy, located in Fairfield, is a non-profit organization that offers a premier musical theatre training program and provides the essential tools for young artists in acting, singing, and dancing. BMA also connects children and teens that are passionate about the arts with some of Broadway's top talents and guest instructors. BMA's goal is to create a thriving artistic atmosphere where students can create lasting friendships and develop skills they will use forever. Black Rock Theater is the professional arm of Broadway Method Academy.