SPERO PLAYS NYRO (CHRISTINE & ELLIOT SPERO) Comes tot he Warner in September

The Warner Theatre presents Spero Plays Nyro (and a Touch of Bacharach) performed by Christine & Elliot Spero, will headline the next STUDIO SESSION @ NMST, with support by CT’s State Troubadour, Kala Farnham! This intimate, acoustic performance will take place on Saturday, September 16 at 8 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. Tickets are on sale now! Visit Click Here or call (860) 489-7180 for tickets and more information.

ABOUT SPERO PLAYS NYRO (CHRISTINE & ELLIOT SPERO)

In the one-of-a-kind show, “Spero Plays Nyro,” Christine Spero on keys and Elliot Spero on percussion maintain the integrity of Laura Nyro’s music while infusing it with their own unique personality. Christine has loved Laura's music from a young age when she was given a promotional copy of Eli and the Thirteenth Confession by a radio DJ friend. She was inspired by Laura's music to be bold in writing, singing, and playing piano. Laura Nyro was the quintessential singer/songwriter and pianist whose groundbreaking music crossed the genres of folk, rock, and jazz. She became one of the most covered artists in the 1960's and 1970's with such songs as “Eli's Coming,” “Stoned Soul Picnic,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” and “Sweet Blindness.” Her tragic and premature passing in 1997 shocked her fans and in 2012 she was inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame.

In 2015 The Christine Spero Group released "Spero Plays Nyro" their tribute CD. It will be available at the show and is available via www.christinesperogroup.com. Christine and the group have been written about in USA Today, Billboard, JazzTimes, JAZZIZ, Keyboard and Recording Magazines, Time Out New York, The Village Voice and ASCAP Playback. Christine was the winner of the USA Songwriting Competition Jazz category with her song, "He Wasn't Always That Way.”

They have shared the stage with Kevin Eubanks. Felicia Collins, Doc Gibbs, Steve Katz, John Sebastian, Blood Sweat and Tears, Kim Waters, Walter Beasley, Ray Vega, The Woody Herman Orchestra, Bobby Mattos, and Melanie.