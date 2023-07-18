SPERO PLAYS NYRO (CHRISTINE & ELLIOT SPERO) Comes tot he Warner in September

The performance is on Saturday, September 16 at 8 pm.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 2 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Musicals at Richter Photo 3 Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Musicals at Richter
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 4 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July

SPERO PLAYS NYRO (CHRISTINE & ELLIOT SPERO) Comes tot he Warner in September

The Warner Theatre presents Spero Plays Nyro (and a Touch of Bacharach) performed by Christine & Elliot Spero, will headline the next STUDIO SESSION @ NMST, with support by CT’s State Troubadour, Kala Farnham! This intimate, acoustic performance will take place on Saturday, September 16 at 8 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. Tickets are on sale now! Visit Click Here or call (860) 489-7180 for tickets and more information.

ABOUT SPERO PLAYS NYRO (CHRISTINE & ELLIOT SPERO)

In the one-of-a-kind show, “Spero Plays Nyro,” Christine Spero on keys and Elliot Spero on percussion maintain the integrity of Laura Nyro’s music while infusing it with their own unique personality. Christine has loved Laura's music from a young age when she was given a promotional copy of Eli and the Thirteenth Confession by a radio DJ friend. She was inspired by Laura's music to be bold in writing, singing, and playing piano. Laura Nyro was the quintessential singer/songwriter and pianist whose groundbreaking music crossed the genres of folk, rock, and jazz. She became one of the most covered artists in the 1960's and 1970's with such songs as “Eli's Coming,” “Stoned Soul Picnic,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” and “Sweet Blindness.” Her tragic and premature passing in 1997 shocked her fans and in 2012 she was inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame.

In 2015 The Christine Spero Group released "Spero Plays Nyro" their tribute CD. It will be available at the show and is available via www.christinesperogroup.com. Christine and the group have been written about in USA Today, Billboard, JazzTimes, JAZZIZ, Keyboard and Recording Magazines, Time Out New York, The Village Voice and ASCAP Playback. Christine was the winner of the USA Songwriting Competition Jazz category with her song, "He Wasn't Always That Way.”

They have shared the stage with Kevin Eubanks. Felicia Collins, Doc Gibbs, Steve Katz, John Sebastian, Blood Sweat and Tears, Kim Waters, Walter Beasley, Ray Vega, The Woody Herman Orchestra, Bobby Mattos, and Melanie.




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Comedy Comes To Norwalk In Treehouse Comedy Night At Music Theatre of Connecticut Photo
Comedy Comes To Norwalk In Treehouse Comedy Night At Music Theatre of Connecticut

Music Theatre of Connecticut (MTC), Fairfield County’s professional award-winning theatre continues their summer performance series, MTC’s Hot Summer Nights.

2
Video: Hunter Smith Talks About Playing Kenickie in New Paradigm Theatre Companys GREASE Photo
Video: Hunter Smith Talks About Playing Kenickie in New Paradigm Theatre Company's GREASE

Hunter Smith, who plays Kenickie in New Paradigm Theatre Company's production of 'Grease,' shares insights and behind-the-scenes stories in this exclusive interview. Learn more about the Broadway professionals and local youth involved in the upcoming musical. Get your tickets now!

3
JESSICA LYNNS – A VERY MERRY COUNTRY CHRISTMAS Comes to the Warner in November Photo
JESSICA LYNN'S – A VERY MERRY COUNTRY CHRISTMAS Comes to the Warner in November

“Jessica Lynn’s – A Very Merry Country Christmas” is coming to the Warner Theatre’s Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage), Saturday, November 25 at 7 pm – just in time for the holidays!

4
Register Now for Playhouse Theatre Academys New Adult Audition Workshop Series Photo
Register Now for Playhouse Theatre Academy's New Adult Audition Workshop Series

Playhouse Theatre Academy will offer a three-part audition workshop for adults (ages 17 and up). The workshop will be held on July 24th (Musical Theatre), 25th (Dance/Choreography), and 26th (Acting) at the 224 EcoSpace in Hartford, CT.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus' Video Video: Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus'
Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video
Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE TEMPEST
Curtain Call (7/13-7/23)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spring Awakening
Madison Lyric Stage (7/21-7/30)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers Teen Editionn
Cabaret On Main Theater (7/21-7/23)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beauty and the Beast
Summer Theatre of New Canaan (7/15-7/30)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cassatt String Quartet & Ursula Oppens, Piano
Music Mountain (9/17-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SpongeBob SquarePants: A Broadway Musical
Cirillo Summer Theatre (7/29-8/05)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE CURTIS BROTHERS
Music Mountain (8/19-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mia Scarpa in "Just Judy" a Judy Garland Tribute Concert at MTC!
Music Theatre of CT (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# INTO THE WOODS
Castle Craig Players (7/28-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SWINGTIME BIG BAND
Music Mountain (7/29-7/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You