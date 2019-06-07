SPAMILTON: AN AMERICAN PARODY Makes ItsÂ Way To West Hartford

After performing all over the United States - from Ohio, to Vegas, and Boston to Tampa, the cast of the acclaimed musical comedy, Spamilton: An American Parody, arrives in West Hartford to Playhouse on Park from August 14-September 8, 2019! This exciting engagement is a co-production of The Bushnell and Playhouse on Park.

Created by Gerard Alessandrini, the comic mastermind behind the long-running hit Forbidden Broadway and performed by a versatile cast of seven, Spamilton is a side-splitting new musical parody. After tearing it up in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and London, Spamilton: An American Parody will stage a singing, dancing, comedy revolution in a city near you.

The cast features Chuckie Benson, Ani Djirdjirian, Marissa Hecker, Brandon Kinley, Adrian Lopez, Dominic Pecikonis and Datus Puryear.

SPAMILTON creator Gerard Alessandrini and the company of SPAMILTON: AN AMERICAN PARODY North American Tour

Marilyn Stasio of Variety mused, "Hip-hop, Broadway showtunes, Viennese waltzes - is there anything this guy can't write? No, not Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, but Gerard Alessandrini, whose ingenious parody Spamilton simultaneously salutes and sends up Miranda and his signature musical." Ben Brantley of The New York Times said, "This smart, silly, and often convulsively funny thesis, performed by a motor-mouthed cast that is fluent in many tongues, is the work of that eminent specialist in Broadway anatomy, pathology, and gossip, Gerard Alessandrini."





