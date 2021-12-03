Iconic Singer, Shaun Cassidy Returns To The Ridgefield Playhouse December 18

Shaun Cassidy, the 70s Pop/Rock star and teen heartthrob returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 8pm. Fans will hear all the hits including "Da Doo Ron Ron," "Hey Deanie," "Do You Believe In Magic," "That's Rock and Roll" and more - plus a few holiday tunes!

Known as the son of Partridge Family matriarch, Shirley Jones, and younger brother to the late David Cassidy, Shaun Cassidy has made a name for himself as a singer, writer, producer and actor. As an actor, he has appeared in Blood Brothers, American Gothic, General Hospital and the Hardy Boys. Cassidy also launched several successful albums including Under Wraps in 1978 and his final release, Wasp, which features cover songs including David Bowie's "Rebel, Rebel" and The Who's "So Sad About Us."

The show, part of the Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car and sponsored by Not Your Granny's Tea, also includes funny and moving stories of his famous family and extraordinary life. An iconic pop star of the '70s and '80s, Shaun has moved behind the scenes to become one of television's top writers, creating shows like American Gothic, Invasion, and producing series like NBC's current hit, New Amsterdam.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($75.00) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.