SEX AND THE CITY Author Candace Bushnell Brings Her One-Woman Show To The Bushnell November 4

The Bushnell has announced that Award-winning writer Candace Bushnell is headed to Hartford this November! Recipient of the Albert Einstein Spirit of Achievement Award, Candace Bushnell will bring her new one-woman show, True Tales of Sex, Success and SEX AND THE CITY to the Belding Theater for one night only November 4, 2023.

New Yorker Candace Bushnell, the international best-selling novelist and creator of "Sex and the City" takes us on a whirlwind tour of New York City, From Studio 54 to Sex and the City to Lipstick Jungle and beyond, sharing her remarkable stories of fashion, literature, and sex while pouring cosmos in Manolos.

﻿Tickets for this limited engagement at The Bushnell are on sale now at bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell Box Office at 161 Capital Avenue (Mon-Fri from 10am to 5pm). VIP tickets at $125 (before fees) include seating in the Orchestra Pit and a post-show Meet & Greet with Candace Bushnell.

From Sex and the City through ten successive novels, Bushnell has revealed a gift for tapping into the zeitgeist of any New York minute. With each book, she has deepened her range, but with a light touch that makes her complex literary accomplishments look easy. The Guardian Newspaper sums up Bushnell's work this way: “She caustically addresses the conditions of materialism, cramped urban life, and metropolitan speed, where fame and wealth are all around, but never in one's grasp . . . . Bushnell is courageous in bringing this to the fore, and she is blessed with an Austen-like mastery in doing so. She cuts through the lies that women tell themselves about the surface equality of Western society. As such, she has much more in common with Edith Wharton, Dorothy Parker and early Bret Easton Ellis.”

Bushnell (b. Dec. 1, 1958) grew up in Glastonbury, Ct, and moved to New York City at age 19. She attended Rice University and New York University, and began her professional career at 19 when she wrote a children's book for Simon & Schuster. Throughout her twenties, Bushnell developed her trademark style as a freelancer, writing darkly humorous pieces about women, relationships and dating for Mademoiselle, Self Magazine, and Esquire.

In 1990, she wrote a column that would become a precursor for Sex and the City, called The Human Cartoon, a fictional serial published in Hamptons Magazine.

She began writing for the New York Observer in 1993; in November of 1994 she created the column Sex and the City, which ran in the New York Observer for two years. The column was bought as a book in 1995, and sold to HBO as a series in 1996. Bushnell hosted a radio show on Sirius Satellite Radio, called Sex, Success, and Sensibility, which aired from October 2006 to October 2008. She wrote and created a web series, The Broadroom, starring Jennie Garth, which launched in September 2009.

Through her books and television series, Bushnell's work has influenced and defined two generations of women. She is the winner of the 2006 Matrix Award for books (other winners include Joan Didion and Amy Tan), and a recipient of the Albert Einstein Spirit of Achievement Award. She currently divides her time between New York City and Sag Harbor, New York.

