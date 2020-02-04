SEUSSICAL Opening At Artisan Center Theater

SEUSSICAL opens at Artisan Center Theater on Friday, February 14, 2020 and runs through Saturday, March 21, 2020. The 196-seat theater-in-the-round is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst.

Now one of the most performed shows in America, Seussical is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza! Tony winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Lucky Stiff, My Favorite Year, Once on This Island, Ragtime), have lovingly brought to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination - Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos, in a story that reminds us of the importance of imagination.

Tickets can be purchased online at ArtisanCT.com, or by calling the box office at 817-284-1200.




