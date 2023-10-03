SCOTLAND ROAD Continues At TheatreWorks New Milford Through October 14

Scotland Road continues its run at TheatreWorks New Milford through October 14.

Oct. 03, 2023

TheatreWorks New Milford opened Jeffrey Hatcher's compelling drama, Scotland Road, on September 29. 

In the last decade of the twentieth century, a beautiful young woman in nineteenth-century clothing is found floating on an iceberg in the middle of the North Atlantic. When rescued, she says only one word: "Titanic."

The woman, Winifred, is taken to an isolated spot on the coast of Maine where an expert on the sinking of the liner, a mysterious man named John, has arranged to interrogate her for six days. His goal: to crack her story, get her to confess she's a fake, and reveal her true identity; his one clue: her enigmatic references to an unknown place called “Scotland Road.”

The cast features Adam Battelstein of Kent, Erin Shaughnessy of New Milford,  Heather Haneman of Brooklyn, NY, and Noel Desiato of Sherman.  The show is directed by Jocelyn Beard of Wingdale, NY.

Scotland Road continues for two more weekends until Saturday Oct 14th. Show times are 8:00 pm Tickets are $25.00 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $20.00.  Pay What you Want Night will be on Thursday, October 5 at 8:00 pm. 

All performances will be held at TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford (For GPS use 20 Elm Street Ext., New Milford 06776.)

Reservations can be made online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.




