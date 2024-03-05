SANCTUARY CITY Comes to TheaterWorks Hartford This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TheaterWorks Hartford will continue its 2023–2024 season with Sanctuary City by Pulitzer Prize-winner Martyna Majok. Co-Directed by theatermaker Jacob G. Padrón and filmmaker Pedro Bermúdez, this Obie Award-winning play, running March 28–April 25, 2024, asks audiences to consider what we’re willing to risk for those we love.

Sanctuary City is presented in partnership with Long Wharf Theatre. Tickets are now on sale at twhartford.org.

In Sanctuary City, Majok brings audiences an unforgettable story of two teenagers, young DREAMers, who are fighting to establish a place for themselves in America, the only country they know as home. Compelling and timely, Sanctuary City. illuminates the triumphs and challenges these lifelong friends face, and how much they are willing to risk for each other when they have everything to lose.



This hypnotic and heartbreaking new play was declared a Critic’s Pick by The New York Times who wrote, “rarely have I seen a play that so effectively embodies the way external forces distort the inner lives of actual humans.”

In their first collaboration, co-directors Padrón and Bermúdez create an immersive environment that elevates the cinematic language found in the play. The collaborators commented, “In our production, audiences will be transported the minute they enter the theater. They’ll discover a level of propulsion, precision, and urgency that is shared with the actors.”



Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero commented, “I’m thrilled that filmmaker Pedro Bermúdez is returning to direct on our stage and honored that theatermaker Jacob G. Padrón, who is leading a powerful transformation at Long Wharf Theater, is making his Connecticut directing debut with this important and powerful play. I can’t wait to see how the timely questions that Pulitzer Prize-winner Martyna Majok poses in her breathtaking play resonates with audiences.”

The cast for Sanctuary City features Sara Gutierrez as G, Edward Montoya as B, and Mishka Yarovoy as Henry.



The creative team for Sanctuary City includes Emmie Finkel (set design), Sarita Fellows (costume design), Paul Whitaker (lighting design), Fabian Obispo (sound design), Stephanie Yankwitt/ TBD Casting (casting director), Rob Ruggiero (producing artistic director), Mike Lenaghan (director of production), and Tom Kosis (production stage manager).



Performances of Sanctuary City will take place March 28 – April 25, 2024 at TheaterWorks Hartford’s historic home, located at 233 Pearl Street, Hartford, CT. Critics are welcome starting Thursday, April 4, for an opening on Friday April 5.



The performance schedule is Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2:30pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2:30pm. The running time is 100 minutes with no intermission.

