Robin de Jesús to Perform GETTING STARTED at Music Theatre of Connecticut

Music Theatre of Connecticut will welcome Norwalk, CT native & Tony nominee, Robin de Jesús in his cabaret show, Getting Started. Get to know how Robin’s childhood love for golden era Broadway shaped him and how he chooses sanity in today’s mad world. Packed with personal stories, Broadway AND pop music that’ll leave you thinking you just had a first date. Getting Started is a one night only event on Saturday, March 23rd, 2024 at 8:00pm.

Robin De Jesús, a three-time Tony Award-nominated actor, recently portrayed "Ray Colon" in HULU's WELCOME TO CHIPPENDALES alongside Kumail Nanjiani. He gained recognition for his role in the Netflix adaptation of TICK, TICK....BOOM! (2021), directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, starring opposite Andrew Garfield. Robin also starred in the Ryan Murphy-produced Netflix film, THE BOYS IN THE BAND (2020), reprising his Tony-nominated role. Additionally, he played "George" in the acclaimed indie film MILKWATER (Brooklyn Film Festival 2020) and earned his first major film role in the cult-classic feature CAMP (2003). On Broadway, Robin showcased his talent in productions like RENT, IN THE HEIGHTS (earning his first Tony nomination), LA CAGE AUX FOLLES (his second nomination), WICKED, and THE BOYS IN THE BAND (resulting in his third nomination). His extensive theater credits include various roles in productions such as GREASE, GODSPELL, A VERY OLD MAN WITH ENORMOUS WINGS, ALADDIN, MALPRACTICE MAKES PERFECT, ZORBA MUSICALS IN MUFTI, PATTI ISSUES, DOMESTICATED, and HOMOS OR EVERYONE IN AMERICA. Robin's presence extends to feature films and television with projects like HAIR BRAINED (2013), GUN HILL ROAD (2011), HOW TO MAKE IT IN AMERICA (2010), and a recurring role as "Jose Silva" on LAW & ORDER: SVU.

All tickets are $65 including fees and can be purchased online (http://www.musictheatreofct.com/getting-started) or over the phone (203-454-3883). MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave in Norwalk, CT.