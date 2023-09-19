Reynaldo Piniella, Jennifer Van Dyck & Jonathan Walker Star In THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT At Sharon Playhouse

Sharon Playhouse, the arts and entertainment venue in the Northwest Corner of Connecticut, will present The Lifespan of a Fact, written by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, based on the book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal, from September 29 - October 15.

Directed by TONY Award nominee Marcia Milgrom Dodge (the Broadway revival of Ragtime), the cast includes Reynaldo Piniella (seen on Broadway in Trouble in Mind (Roundabout) and Thoughts of a Colored Man (Golden Theatre) as "Jim Fingal," Jennifer Van Dyck (a NY Outer Critics Circle Award winner for The Confession of Lily Dare and seen on Broadway in Hedda Gabler and Dancing at Lughnasa) as "Emily Penrose," and Jonathan Walker (seen on Broadway in The Assembled Parties (MTC) and Twentieth Century (Roundabout) as "John D'Agata." Marinell Madden-Crippen and Will Nash Broyles round out the company as standbys for the cast.

Called "terrifically engaging" by the New York Times, this critically acclaimed 2018 Broadway play tells a fast-paced story that explodes with blistering comedy and timely relevance. Facts become blurry when they're twisted into fiction in the high-stakes world of publishing. Emily Penrose, the demanding editor-in-chief of a high-end magazine, hires a determined young fact-checker named Jim Fingal, to work on a groundbreaking essay written by the famous author, John D'Agata. The deadline is tight, the essay is dense, and everyone must make a good-faith effort to tell the story honestly. But the overly eager Jim takes his fact-checking too far, creating the ultimate showdown of fact versus fiction!

The Playhouse leadership team, comprised of Artistic Director Carl Andress, Managing Director Rod Christensen, and Associate Artistic Director/Director of Education Michael Kevin Baldwin, stated: "We are incredibly excited to bring The Lifespan of a Fact to the Olsen Stage to complete our 2023 Season with a bang! With a story that speaks to our current times, audiences are in for a treat with the intimate staging by director Marcia Milgrom Dodge and scenic designer TJ Greenway, which places them right in the middle of the action!"

For tickets and more information visit Click Here or call 860.364.7469 Ext. 201.