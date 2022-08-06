Revisit Sinatra Classics with MY SINATRA Starring Cary Hoffman at The Ridgefield Playhouse This Fall

Cary Hoffman channels Ol' Blue Eyes when he brings "My Sinatra" to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 4pm, part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series. In this concert version of Hoffman's hit off-Broadway show, the audience will see one man's dream through another man's music. Fans will hear their favorite Sinatra classics in this biographical, often hilarious, and poignant one-man musical play about his love and idolization for his​ hero Frank Sinatra and the perils of wanting to become somebody else. Hoffman captivates the audience with his intimate journey of what it was like growing up fatherless with three musician uncles, who played on some of Sinatra's greatest recordings, turning Sinatra into a fantasy father. Hoffman is the only Sinatra singer who has his own Public Broadcasting Television Special which has aired on most PBS station across the country and has been seen by millions of people making him a recognizable singer and personality.

The former owner of Stand Up New York, the landmark comedy club on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, Hoffman's obsession with Sinatra cooked for many years. Attempts at being a lounge singer on the Catskills circuit gave way eventually to a cobbled-together living as a jingle writer, talent manager, and finally comedy club owner; but Sinatra remained near and dear to his thoughts resulting in a fortuitous night at The Red Blazer.

For more information or to purchase print at home tickets ($45) visit The Ridgefield Playhouse website at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office for VIP Party Pass at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.