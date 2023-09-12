Review: TWELFTH NIGHT at Brookfield Theater Of The Arts

What do colored socks, fountains, and random head injuries have in common? Did you guess Shakespeare and hilarity? Because that’s exactly what Brookfield Theater has for their current production of Twelfth Night. Adapted and directed by Jane Farnol, Brookfield’s resident Shakespearean master, Twelfth Night is an iconic comedy that, like all Shakespearean plays, provides as many opportunities as obstacles for production.

The biggest challenge with any Shakespeare is the language. Jane does an exceptional job of boiling down the script to its key components; trimming out the superfluous while keeping the beauty. Beyond that, it’s up to the actors. It is the actor’s jobs to translate the language for the audience, and in order to do that, you have to have a solid understanding of what you are saying. If you understand both sides of the conversation word for word, then the audience will understand. But if you only understand the gist of what’s going on, then the audience is going to fall behind: That is where Shakespeare veterans come in, such as Sean Gorman (Orsino), Thomas Samuels (Sir Toby), and Celine Montaudy (Olivia). When they were on stage, they brought up everyone around them and it made for a really enjoyable experience for the audience. Particularly so was Orsino and Olivia’s love triangle with Viola/Cesario, played by another Shakespearean vet, Jennifer Wallace. This trio of unrequited love was a delight to behold given the dramatic irony from the audience’s perspective: Cesario’s longing glances at Orsino when he’s not looking; Orsino’s desperate poetry to a disinterested Olivia; and Olivia’s saucy interest in Cesario, who tries desperately to keep space between them. Actions spoke louder than words, and the leading trio kept the audience engaged from beginning to end.

However, how can you speak on Twelfth Night without addressing the cross-gartered stockings? The proverbial punching bag of the production, Malvolio was played by the ever-charismatic Sean Latasa. Even while playing an “antagonist,” the role is designed to draw pity and empathy from the crowd, and Latasa’s ability to make nearly any character likeable was on full display. The stone-faced stoic steward of Olivia’s melted away in private to a lovelorn lackey upon whom is played a terrible prank. This subplot breaks up the monotony of the Love Triangle and is used as a means to build upon the series of misunderstandings that culminate with the final reveal of Cesario’s true identity, the reuniting of long lost siblings, and the happy ending that Shakespearean comedies are known for!

Lastly, Jane throws in one final jab in an epilogue before the final curtain that is certain to cap off a splendid night of fun and fancy. Twelfth Night runs from September 8 – 23 with 8pm shows on Friday and Saturday and a 2pm matinee on Sundays. Tickets can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2263377®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbrookfieldtheatre.ticketleap.com%2Ffarnols-classics%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1