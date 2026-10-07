Review: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at Town Players Of Newtown

NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The best comedies are the ones who know exactly what they are. Some an extravagant set to pull off a physical gag; some require a lot of props or costumes to pull off mistaken identities; but some know when to get out of the way and just let the actors do their thing. That latter is the case for the Town Players of Newtown’s The Importance of Being Earnest, by Oscar Wilde. Under the direction of Brian DeToma, a perfect balance was struck between setting the scene and letting the show be a vehicle for the actors and the whole production benefitted from it.

DeToma kept it simple: No spectacular lighting or sound, costumes that served the era the play is written in, and a beautiful set that sells the atmosphere but without the level of detail that becomes distracting. All of this serves the production by getting out of the way and letting the actors do their thing; and what a thing did they do. At the core of The Importance of Being Earnest is the pair of frenemies themselves, Algernon and Jack. Played by Colin McLoone and Liam McGrath, respectively, this pair carries the show with their exquisite chemistry and playful banter. The subtle movements, the hidden glances, and the silly facial expressions showcased their comedic chops and delighted the audience from beginning to end. Backing them up as the boys’ respective love interests, Cecily (Martha Hegley) and Gwendolen (Miranda Wakeman) took the stage by force and never truly let go. Their dedication to their characters’ quirks and mannerisms whether they were with their respective bachelors, on their own, or scheming together as each other’s ride-or-die, Hegley and Wakeman matched McLoone and McGrath in their presence. Rounding off the cast is Angela Mantero who plays Lady Bracknall, Shawn Brown who plays Lane and Merrimen, Kristin Aug who plays Miss Prism, and Christopher Bird who plays Revend Chasuble. All four actors lend their talents to their respective roles, making every character feel alive and adding intrigue to the deepening plot.

In modern theater, it often feels like a risk to keep it simple and just let the cast take a script and run with it, but for the Town Players of Newtown, that decision is well justified and led to the creation of a delightfully entertaining production of The Importance of Being Earnest. This production runs from Oct 2 through Oct 17 with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm, with a special Thursday performance on October 15th at 8pm. You can purchase tickets online atnewtownplayers.org. Don’t miss this show and keep an eye out for their upcoming production of All My Sons by Arthur Miller.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 11 Hrs 14 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Connecticut Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me