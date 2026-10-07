Review: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at Town Players Of Newtown
What did our critic think of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at Town Players Of Newtown?
The best comedies are the ones who know exactly what they are. Some an extravagant set to pull off a physical gag; some require a lot of props or costumes to pull off mistaken identities; but some know when to get out of the way and just let the actors do their thing. That latter is the case for the Town Players of Newtown’s The Importance of Being Earnest, by Oscar Wilde. Under the direction of Brian DeToma, a perfect balance was struck between setting the scene and letting the show be a vehicle for the actors and the whole production benefitted from it.
DeToma kept it simple: No spectacular lighting or sound, costumes that served the era the play is written in, and a beautiful set that sells the atmosphere but without the level of detail that becomes distracting. All of this serves the production by getting out of the way and letting the actors do their thing; and what a thing did they do. At the core of The Importance of Being Earnest is the pair of frenemies themselves, Algernon and Jack. Played by Colin McLoone and Liam McGrath, respectively, this pair carries the show with their exquisite chemistry and playful banter. The subtle movements, the hidden glances, and the silly facial expressions showcased their comedic chops and delighted the audience from beginning to end. Backing them up as the boys’ respective love interests, Cecily (Martha Hegley) and Gwendolen (Miranda Wakeman) took the stage by force and never truly let go. Their dedication to their characters’ quirks and mannerisms whether they were with their respective bachelors, on their own, or scheming together as each other’s ride-or-die, Hegley and Wakeman matched McLoone and McGrath in their presence. Rounding off the cast is Angela Mantero who plays Lady Bracknall, Shawn Brown who plays Lane and Merrimen, Kristin Aug who plays Miss Prism, and Christopher Bird who plays Revend Chasuble. All four actors lend their talents to their respective roles, making every character feel alive and adding intrigue to the deepening plot.
In modern theater, it often feels like a risk to keep it simple and just let the cast take a script and run with it, but for the Town Players of Newtown, that decision is well justified and led to the creation of a delightfully entertaining production of The Importance of Being Earnest. This production runs from Oct 2 through Oct 17 with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm, with a special Thursday performance on October 15th at 8pm. You can purchase tickets online atnewtownplayers.org. Don’t miss this show and keep an eye out for their upcoming production of All My Sons by Arthur Miller.
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